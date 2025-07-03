Meghan Markle's Lifestyle Brand Releases Wine Napa Rosé, But British Fans Can't Order It Yet

Meghan Markle's Lifestyle Brand Releases Wine Napa Rosé, But British Fans Can't Order It Yet
According to GB News, As Ever has no immediate plans to ship to the UK. A source told the outlet that Meghan is aware of the global demand and will be“assessing” international shipping as the brand grows.
For now, however, British consumers are left waiting.
The timing of the release only added to the frustration. By the time UK fans saw the Instagram announcement, the US-only restriction was already in place. The brand has not provided a timeline for when - or if - UK deliveries might be possible.What's inside the bottle?
The new wine is described as a dry, Provençal-style rosé made from a custom blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Mourvèdre, Grenache, and Syrah grapes. With an alcohol content of 14.5 per cent, it's meant to evoke“sun-drenched weekends and summer laughter,” according to the brand's marketing.
Shoppers can't buy just one bottle either. The wine is only available in bundles: a three-pack for $90 (around £72), a half-case for $160 (£127), or a full case for $300 (£240).
As Ever promoted the launch with a minimal Instagram post featuring the wine in an ice bucket. The caption kept things simple:“Just in time for summer.”Meghan's third launch - and more to come
This marks the brand's third product release since launching in April. The previous two products sold out within minutes. Meghan reportedly worked closely on this particular wine, curating what As Ever describes as a“bespoke blend.”
The Napa rosé is just the beginning. The company says it's planning a Méthode Champenoise sparkling wine next, with more varietals on the way.
ALSO READ: Meghan Markle's As Ever accused of inflating tea prices and outsourcing products; details hereFAQsWhere can I buy Meghan Markle's new rosé?
The wine is available only in the US through AsEver. UK customers currently cannot place orders.How much does Meghan's wine cost?
A single bottle is about £24, but must be purchased in sets of 3, 6, or 12.What grapes are in the blend?
The rosé features a proprietary mix of Cabernet Sauvignon, Mourvèdre, Grenache and Syrah.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- SAP Fioneer Launches AI Agent To Transform Financial Services Operations
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Hyra Network Honored As Technology Startup Of The Year At The 2025 Globee® Awards
- Rank Platform Officially Announces TGE And $RAN Listing On MEXC
- Universal Digital Inc. Announces Bitcoin Treasury Strategy Across North America And Asia
CommentsNo comment