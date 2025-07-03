Participants Of 17Th ECO Summit Watch“Victory” Show Of Karabakh Horses At Aghdam's“Imarat” Complex
According to Azernews , the President of Azerbaijan and the guests first engaged in conversation over a tea table.
The“Victory” show of Karabakh horses then commenced.
The performance featured national music by a military orchestra, dances by the“Sarhadchi” dance ensemble, and impressive demonstrations of bravery and skill by the cavalry unit of the State Border Service on Karabakh horses. The show was met with great interest, with the cavalry displaying a high level of professionalism throughout.
Following the event, the guests toured the city of Aghdam by bus.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- SAP Fioneer Launches AI Agent To Transform Financial Services Operations
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Hyra Network Honored As Technology Startup Of The Year At The 2025 Globee® Awards
- Rank Platform Officially Announces TGE And $RAN Listing On MEXC
- Universal Digital Inc. Announces Bitcoin Treasury Strategy Across North America And Asia
CommentsNo comment