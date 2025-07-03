Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian General Staff Confirms Strike On Energia Plant In Russia

2025-07-03 03:08:41
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The General Staff said this in a statement on Facebook , as reported by Ukrinform.

"As part of efforts to reduce the offensive capabilities of the Russian Armed Forces, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine -alongside other components of the Defense Forces-conducted a precision strike overnight on July 3 against Energia JSC in Yelets, Lipetsk region. The facility is known for the serial production of batteries and accumulators used by the Russian military," the General Staff reported.

Read also: CCD reports strike on Energia plant in Russia's Lipetsk region

The plant specializes in producing batteries and accumulators, particularly for universal planning and correction modules-Russian systems that convert traditional free-fall aerial bombs into precision-guided aerial bombs with extended range and accuracy, according to the General Staff.

In addition, the facility supplies power components for Iskander-M tactical missile systems, Kh-35U sea-launched cruise missiles, and other advanced military platforms.

Explosions were recorded on the territory of the Energia plant, leading to a suspension of production. The extent of the fire damage is still being assessed.

The General Staff emphasized that Ukraine's Defense Forces continue to take measures aimed at weakening the military and economic potential of the Russian occupiers and compelling Russia to end its armed aggression against Ukraine.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the Energia plant in Yelets, Russia's Lipetsk region-known for producing batteries for missile guidance and correction systems-was targeted in a recent attack.

