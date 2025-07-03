EU To Provide Ukraine With EUR 76M To Build European-Gauge Railway To Polish Border
"The European Union has decided to provide Ukraine with EUR 76 million in grant assistance for the construction of a European-gauge railway between Lviv and the Polish border. The Ukrzaliznytsia project has been approved by the Coordination Committee of the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF)," the statement reads.
Kuleba said that this would be the first fully developed section of a future direct railway link to Europe using the standard 1,435 mm gauge, running from Sknyliv to Mostyska II.
"This is a clear signal that Ukraine is already part of the European transport network, and our integration is not something for the future - it is happening now. This is an extremely important project, especially in the context of full-scale war, when it comes to the country's ability to maintain stability, mobility, and cooperation with partners," Kuleba said.
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine earlier approved the procedure for using UAH 128 million from the state budget to finance railway infrastructure development projects in cooperation with the EU.
