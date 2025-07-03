Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President Ilham Aliyev And ECO Summit Participants Watch Victory Show Of Karabakh Horses At Imarat Complex In Aghdam (PHOTO/VIDEO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3.​ On July 3, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov, President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Ersin Tatar, and other participants of the 17th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), to be held in the city of Khankendi, watched the“Victory” show of Karabakh horses at the“Imarat” Historical-Architectural Museum Complex in Aghdam, Trend reports.

The performance featured national music by a military orchestra, dances by the“Sarhadchi” dance ensemble, and impressive demonstrations of bravery and skill by the cavalry unit of the State Border Service on Karabakh horses. The show was met with great interest, with the cavalry displaying a high level of professionalism throughout.

Following the event, the guests toured the city of Aghdam by bus.

