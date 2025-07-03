Woodland Deck Company Expands With Third Location In Pittsburgh, PA

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Woodland Deck Company"Woodland Deck Company opens its third location in Pittsburgh, enhancing its ability to serve the growing demand for high-quality decking in Western Pennsylvania. With over 25 years of expertise, the company offers easy next-day estimates; custom deck designs using 3D software, and professional in-house installations. The expansion reflects Woodland's commitment to craftsmanship and customer care in transforming outdoor spaces.

July 03, 2025 - Pittsburgh, PA - Woodland Deck Company is proud to announce the opening of its third location, strategically located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. This expansion marks a significant milestone in the company's growth and reaffirms its commitment to delivering high-quality, low-maintenance decking solutions to homeowners across the region.

The new Pittsburgh location will allow Woodland Deck Company to better serve a vibrant and growing market of homeowners seeking beautiful and functional outdoor living spaces. Backed by more than 25 years of experience in craftsmanship and innovation, Woodland is ready to meet the increasing demand for premium decking services in Western Pennsylvania.

“Establishing a presence in Pittsburgh allows us to connect with a vibrant and growing market,” said the Woodland Deck management team.“We look forward to becoming the go-to deck builder in Pittsburgh and helping residents transform their outdoor spaces into functional, beautiful retreats.”

“Easy” Next-Day Estimates

Woodland Deck Company is revolutionizing the estimating process with the help of technology. By answering a few simple questions and uploading a video of their outdoor space, customers can receive an in-depth quote from a real-life project developer, often within hours. These quick and easy virtual estimates are followed up with in-person visits to finalize project details and secure scheduling. Gone are the days of waiting weeks or even months for contractor quotes.

Custom Deck Design

Woodland's design experts work closely with homeowners to develop personalized deck plans that match their style, yard layout, and budget. Using advanced 3-D design software, customers can visualize their future outdoor space before construction begins, ensuring complete confidence in the final product.

Professional Installation from Employees Who Care

Unlike many contractors, Woodland Deck Company completes all projects with in-house crews, no subcontractors. This approach ensures consistent quality and a team that's personally invested in each project. Woodland prides itself on building people just as much as it builds decks, fostering a company culture grounded in care, communication, and craftsmanship.

About Woodland Deck Company

Woodland Deck Company is a premier deck design and building firm dedicated to exceptional service and lasting quality. With over 25 years of experience and a passion for outdoor living, Woodland's mission is to enrich lives by creating beautiful, functional, and enduring outdoor spaces.