Aphrodite Marble & Granite Celebrates Over 40 Years Of Supplying Superior Stone Countertops

Since opening its doors in 1982, Aphrodite Marble & Granite Co. has remained a leading force in the stone fabrication industry, supplying granite countertops in Howell and beyond with unmatched quality and precision. With over four decades of experience, the company has become a household name across the Tri-State Area for delivering premium stone surfaces for kitchens, bathrooms, outdoor areas, and other custom applications.

Located in Howell, the family-owned business prides itself on offering a wide variety of natural and engineered stone selections. The inventory includes marble, granite, quartz, onyx, limestone, travertine, soapstone, and popular engineered surfaces such as Silestone, Zodiaq, and Caesarstone. Each slab is carefully sourced and crafted to meet the unique needs of both residential and commercial projects.

"From the moment a client walks in to the final installation, our expert team ensures every detail is handled with care."

Known for its high-end craftsmanship and state-of-the-art fabrication techniques, Aphrodite Marble & Granite Co. handles everything in-house-from supply to design consultation to precise installation. The company's dedication to quality and customer satisfaction has earned them a trusted reputation in the region.

Whether homeowners are building a new kitchen, renovating a bathroom, or creating an outdoor oasis, the team at Aphrodite guides clients through the design and material selection process with professional insight and tailored recommendations.

Aphrodite stone is more than just a material; it's a reflection of timeless beauty and enduring functionality. The company's work can be seen in countless homes and businesses throughout the Tri-State area, consistently elevating interiors and enhancing property value.

With more than 40 years in the industry, Aphrodite continues to set the standard for excellence. As the demand for durable, beautiful surfaces grows, the company remains committed to offering innovative solutions that meet modern tastes and lifestyles.

To learn more about Aphrodite stone and granite countertops in Howell, visit or contact the showroom directly to schedule a consultation.

About Aphrodite Marble & Granite Co.

Aphrodite Marble & Granite Co., is a name you can trust. Using the best quality materials, employing an experienced staff and devoting ourselves to your satisfaction is what has driven our longevity throughout the years and into the future.

Since 1982, we've specialized in bathroom, kitchen and custom stone work for your home or commercial needs. We serve Ocean, Monmouth and Atlantic County in New Jersey, New York City and New York State, as well as the surrounding Tri-State area.