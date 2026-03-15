CBSE Scraps Gulf Grade 12 Exams Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Central Board of Secondary Education has cancelled all Class 12 board examinations scheduled between March 16 and April 10 across several Middle Eastern countries, citing security concerns linked to the widening conflict involving Iran and regional powers.

The decision affects CBSE-affiliated schools in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, where thousands of expatriate students were preparing for the final phase of the 2026 board examination cycle. The board said all remaining and previously postponed examinations for Class 12 in these locations stand cancelled and that an alternative evaluation method for students will be announced separately.

Officials indicated that safety considerations were the primary factor behind the move as tensions and military activity across parts of West Asia disrupted normal operations, including international travel and school schedules. Schools across the region had already reported logistical difficulties, uncertainty among students and disruptions to classroom teaching as governments issued security advisories and airlines altered flight routes.

The cancellation marks the culmination of a series of escalating measures by the board over the past weeks. Earlier in March, several examinations scheduled for overseas centres in the region were first postponed following a review of the geopolitical situation. Papers scheduled between March 9 and March 11 were delayed, with authorities saying conditions would be reassessed before deciding whether to continue with the examination calendar.

Subsequent circulars extended the postponement to additional dates as regional uncertainty deepened, affecting exam centres that serve large expatriate student communities in Gulf states. The board had already cancelled Class 10 examinations in the region earlier in the month, indicating that authorities were increasingly concerned about the ability of schools to conduct secure and orderly examinations during the conflict.

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CBSE-affiliated institutions in the Gulf represent a significant segment of the overseas education network linked to the board's curriculum. More than 150 schools operate across West Asia under CBSE affiliation, serving children of expatriate professionals working in sectors ranging from construction and healthcare to technology and finance. These schools follow the same academic calendar and examination framework as institutions in India, with board examinations playing a decisive role in university admissions.

Students and parents across the region had been closely monitoring official notifications as the situation evolved. The postponements earlier triggered confusion among candidates preparing for key subjects, particularly because board examinations typically determine eligibility for higher education programmes both in India and internationally.

Education administrators say the uncertainty surrounding examinations has added pressure on students who had spent months preparing for the crucial assessments. Community organisations representing expatriate families in Gulf countries had appealed to authorities for a decision that would prioritise student welfare and minimise academic disruption.

School leaders in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia described the board's decision as a difficult but necessary step given the circumstances. Administrators had warned that maintaining examination schedules amid heightened security concerns could expose students, invigilators and school staff to unnecessary risks, especially in locations where travel advisories or temporary airspace restrictions complicated logistics.

Education experts note that examination cancellations in overseas centres remain rare, reflecting the exceptional circumstances affecting the region. Board examinations are normally conducted simultaneously across India and international centres to maintain standardised assessment procedures.

Authorities are now expected to announce a mechanism for evaluating the performance of affected students. Education analysts say possible options could include internal assessment scores, practical examination results or a formula combining school-based evaluations with earlier academic performance. Similar methods have been used during extraordinary disruptions in the past to ensure students are not disadvantaged in university admissions.

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Universities and higher-education institutions that admit CBSE students are also monitoring developments closely. Admission timelines in many countries coincide with the board examination season, making timely declaration of results critical for students applying to degree programmes abroad.

Parents and teachers say clarity on the evaluation process will be essential in the coming days. Many schools have begun counselling sessions and online support programmes to help students manage anxiety and remain focused on academic planning despite the upheaval.

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