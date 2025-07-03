Ancient Stone Art Reimagined: Author Edward Thompson Launches“The Precious Metal Stone Ninjas” And“The Crystal Birth” Novel Series On Amazon

MENAFN - GetNews)



United States-based publisher The Crystal Birth Novels announces the release of two imaginative volumes by Edward Thompson-The Precious Metal Stone Ninjas Vol. 1 and The Crystal Birth: Jade Stone Woman & Sapphire Man-now available on Amazon Kindle.

United States - July 3, 2025 - Author Edward Thompson brings a bold new vision to life in the form of his fantasy-action novel series, blending mythology, crystal symbolism, and futuristic themes. Under the publishing banner The Crystal Birth Novels, the first two volumes of his literary universe-Precious Metal Stone Ninjas Vol. 1 and The Crystal Birth: Jade Stone Woman & Sapphire Man-are now available as eBooks on Amazon Kindle.

Inspired by ancient elements and contemporary storytelling, the series explores an alternative world where stone-powered warriors, mythical machines, and crystal-infused heroes face off in epic car races and battles. Edward Thompson's works celebrate character evolution and personal transformation, placing bold female and male protagonists at the forefront of each volume.

The books are part of a larger creative franchise that includes graphic storytelling, animation-influenced visuals, and cross-media concepts. The vivid artwork and stylized characters, prominently featured in the cover illustrations, reflect a commitment to blending traditional storytelling with modern aesthetic appeal.

Volume 1, titled Precious Metal Stone Ninjas, introduces readers to a new generation of characters empowered by ancient crystal technology. Volume 2, The Crystal Birth: Jade Stone Woman & Sapphire Man, expands on this narrative through high-stakes races and symbolic transformation arcs.

The Crystal Birth Novels are also supported by a dedicated website and YouTube channel, offering behind-the-scenes development insights and visual adaptations of the storyline. As Thompson continues to build his narrative world, fans can expect future volumes and additional characters to be released.

Readers and collectors interested in unique visual storytelling grounded in stone mythology can find the books on Amazon through the following links:



Volume 1 – Precious Metal Stone Ninjas Vol. 1: Volume 2 – The Crystal Birth Vol. 2:



About the Author

Edward Thompson is the creator of The Crystal Birth Novels, a conceptual book series rooted in symbolic lore, visual fantasy, and futuristic world-building. Based in the United States, Thompson combines storytelling, graphic art, and multimedia content to bring new worlds to readers and digital audiences.