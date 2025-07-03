Infosectrain Hosts AI Summit 2025: Master Tools, Build Trust & Lead The AI Revolution

MENAFN - Market Press Release) July 3, 2025 5:39 am - AI Summit 2025 is Here! Join global tech leaders, AI experts, and cybersecurity pros at the AI Summit 2025 by InfosecTrain.

InfosecTrain, a leading cybersecurity training provider, is hosting the AI Summit 2025, a two-day, expert-led intensive event exploring the full spectrum of Artificial Intelligence and its real-world implications. Beginning with an introduction to AI and ML by Kiran, the event will explore core concepts, techniques such as NLP and neural networks, and real-world applications across various sectors, including healthcare and finance. Anas will lead a hands-on session on 15+ AI productivity tools, ChatGPT, Gemini, NotebookLM, and others, showcasing strategic applications for planning, communication, and analysis. Krish will follow with a deep dive into deploying AI securely in the cloud, addressing infrastructure, security, and compliance. Prabh Nair will conclude Day 1 by navigating AI governance, ethics, and regulatory frameworks. Day 2 will kick off with Shakti on AI audits aligned with ISO 42001, followed by Dr. Ram's strategic guide for CISOs on designing secure AI frameworks. Jai will then address privacy-by-design in GenAI under global laws like GDPR and HIPAA. Avnish will close the summit with insights into AI's evolving role in cybersecurity, from offense to defense.



26th - 27th July, 2025 (Sat-Sun)

10:00 AM - 6:00 PM (IST)



Dr. Ram (Cybersecurity & Risk Leader) - 22+ years of experience

Prabh Nair (Program Director - Azpirantz) - 18+ years of experience

Krish (Cloud Security Manager) - 18+ years of experience

Kiran (Cybersec Director - Home Depot) - 15+ years of experience

Jai (Data Privacy Expert) - 13+ years of experience

Shakti (Founder & Principal Consultant - Ethically) - 13+ years of experience

Anas (Business Automation Leader) - 8+ years of experience

Avnish (Information Security Consultant) - 7+ years of experience



The AI Summit 2025 isn't just about learning AI, it's about mastering how to apply it strategically and responsibly. This immersive, two-day experience will equip attendees with actionable insights into the real-world integration of AI, from scaling productivity to strengthening data governance. With direct exposure to over 15 industry-leading tools, participants will discover practical methods to elevate decision-making, enhance workflows, and foster innovation. The summit will bring together seasoned professionals and global experts who have successfully implemented AI in high-stakes environments, offering a rare opportunity to learn from their experiences. Whether building secure cloud-based AI systems, navigating privacy regulations, or leading AI adoption across teams, attendees will leave with a toolkit for transformation. It's a space for aspiring AI leaders, tech professionals, and decision-makers to gain the foresight, clarity, and confidence to navigate the AI revolution, and lead it.



DAY 1:

10:00 AM - 12:00 PM: Introduction to AI/ML - Kiran

12:00 PM - 1:00 PM: AI Productivity Tools (15+ Tools) - Anas

1:00 PM - 2:00 PM: Lunch Break

2:00 PM - 4:00 PM: Cloud & AI Security - Krish

4:00 PM - 6:00 PM: AI Governance - Prabh Nair

DAY 2:

10:00 AM - 12:00 PM: Auditing AI with Digital Trust - Shakti

12:00 PM - 1:00 PM: AI Security Frameworks: CISO Edition - Dr. Ram

1:00 PM - 2:00 PM: Lunch Break

2:00 PM - 4:00 PM: AI Privacy (DPDP, GDPR, HIPAA) - Jai

4:00 PM - 6:00 PM: AI in Cybersecurity - Avinish



Earn 16 CPE Credits

Learn Directly from Leading AI Experts

Drive Real Business Growth with AI

Get Expert Career Guidance for the AI Era



A special early-bird rate and exclusive group discounts are available for organizations. Please contact the designated sales representative for details.

Registration Link:



InfosecTrain is a recognized leader in cybersecurity training, focused on enhancing awareness and expertise in data protection, cybersecurity, and compliance. Through expert-led sessions and informative events, InfosecTrain equips professionals and organizations to protect sensitive information and effectively navigate the constantly evolving cybersecurity landscape. With extensive industry knowledge, they are positioned as frontrunners in cybersecurity training and consulting. Additionally, they offer continuous post-training support for future reference, fostering ongoing learning.

To know more about training programs offered by InfosecTrain:

Please write back to ... or call at IND: 1800-843-7890 (Toll-Free) / US: +1 657-221-1127 / UAE: +971 569-908-131