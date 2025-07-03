Weekly Equity Roundup: Tesla Struggles, BP Recovers, Nvidia Soars​

(MENAFN- DailyFX (IG)) ​​​Tesla's troubles deepen as delivery woes mount ​Key facts:

​Price/earnings ratio ​181 ​Dividend yield ​0% ​5-year total return (price + dividends) ​246% ​5-year total return (annualised) ​28%

​Tesla shares endured another difficult week, falling around 5% before rebounding as the electric vehicle maker grappled with weakening demand and mounting operational challenges. The decline extends the stock's year-to-date losses to over 20%, marking a stark contrast to the broader market's record-breaking performance.

​The catalyst for this week's weakness was Tesla's disappointing second quarter (Q2) delivery figures, which showed a 14% year-on-year (YoY) decline. More concerning for investors was the sharp 45% plunge in European sales between January and May, highlighting the company's struggle to maintain momentum in a key international market.

​Adding to investor concerns, CEO Elon Musk's highly publicised political disputes have created additional uncertainty around the company's leadership direction. Some analysts suggest this could further undermine confidence in Tesla's already stretched valuation, particularly given the stock's premium rating compared to traditional automotive peers.

​Price/earnings ratio ​N/A ​Dividend yield ​6.3% ​5-year total return (price + dividends) ​59% ​5-year total return (annualised) ​9.7%

​BP stages recovery amid sector rotation ​Key facts:

​BP shares provided a bright spot for UK equity investors, rising roughly 3% this week as the oil giant began to recover from recent underperformance. The rebound comes after weeks of pressure from falling oil prices and mixed production updates that had weighed on sentiment.

​The recovery reflects broader investor repositioning within the energy sector, with some traders viewing recent weakness as an opportunity to accumulate positions ahead of potential supply disruptions. BP's strong dividend yield continues to attract income-focused investors, particularly in the current uncertain economic environment.

​Investor attention has increasingly focused on a potential takeover, with rival Shell being mooted as a potential suitor. While Shell has ruled itself out for the time being, the news may flush out other bidders who have been circling the struggling energy firm.

​Price/earnings ratio ​50.7 ​Dividend yield ​0% ​5-year total return (price + dividends) ​1500% ​5-year total return (annualised) ​74%

​Nvidia maintains AI momentum above $3 trillion ​Key facts:

Nvidia continued its remarkable ascent this week, with shares surging 15% in June and maintaining strength above the psychologically important $3 trillion market capitalisation level. The chip giant's dominance in artificial intelligence computing has kept investor sentiment firmly bullish despite broader technology sector volatility.

​The company's position at the heart of the AI revolution continues to drive exceptional financial performance, with analysts forecasting a 45% YoY earnings jump for Q2. This growth trajectory has justified Nvidia's premium valuation in the eyes of many investors, though some caution that expectations are becoming increasingly demanding.

​Nvidia's eye-watering returns over the last five years are bound to leave investors salivating. While a repeat performance is unlikely (but not impossible), it still looks well-positioned for the insatiable demand for AI-related hardware.

Important to know

