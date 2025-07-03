'Free Electricty And Free Water Can't Continue For Long': Rajasthan BJP Chief Madan Rathore

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, July 3 (IANS) Rajasthan unit BJP president Madan Rathore has strongly criticised the politics of distributing free electricity and water, calling it a form of“negative politics” that cannot be sustained in the long run.

Speaking to the media at his residence in Delhi, Rathore said that while such promises might appeal to the public initially, they are not feasible for the long-term functioning of a government.

“If we keep giving everything for free - electricity, water - how will the government run? How will development take place? This kind of politics may work once or twice, but it cannot continue forever,” Rathore said, cautioning that such populist promises hinder real progress.

Speaking in reference to Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal, Rathore accused him of promoting disruptive behavior.

“Beniwal himself doesn't pay his electricity bill and encourages others to do the same. This is not politics, it's a nuisance. He should engage in constructive politics that contributes to development rather than inciting controversies,” he added.

Highlighting improvements in law and order, Rathore said that under the current administration, the situation has significantly improved.“There was a time during Congress rule when police personnel would return after getting beaten while trying to catch criminals. We have changed that scenario,” he asserted.

He also claimed that the gravel mafia flourished under Congress, whereas the BJP introduced small contracts for gravel extraction to curb illegal mining.

“This not only reduced unlawful activities but also increased the government's royalty revenue - something Congress never considered,” he concluded.

It needs to be mentioned here that Beniwal's power connection was allegedly severed due to non payment of bills worth Rs 11 lakh.