Pacolet Milliken Announces Promotion Of Brent Abbott To Head Of Real Estate

GREENVILLE, S.C., July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacolet Milliken is pleased to announce the promotion of Brent Abbott to Head of Real Estate. Mr. Abbott has been with Pacolet Milliken since 2015. He previously served as EVP and Head of Investments for Pacolet's Real Estate Division where he was responsible for leading a variety of real estate investment and capital markets transactions, including asset acquisitions, joint ventures, structured financial transactions, and asset financings. During his tenure at Pacolet, Mr. Abbott has led real estate transactions representing over $400 million of equity invested. Prior to joining Pacolet Milliken, Mr. Abbott held capital markets and investments roles at Forest City Ratner and The Richman Group.

In his new role, Mr. Abbott will be responsible for guiding strategy and execution for Pacolet's national portfolio of real estate investments, with a primary focus on the multifamily, industrial, and self-storage product types. Mr. Abbott will continue to manage key relationships within Pacolet's network of real estate and financial partners.

ABOUT PACOLET MILLIKEN

P acolet Milliken, LLC is a leader in the institutional management of private investment capital. Headquartered in Greenville, SC., Pacolet is a family-owned investment firm that owns and manages a diverse set of power & infrastructure and real estate assets located across the United States. Pacolet Power & Infrastructure Division owns a diverse set of power, renewables and infrastructure assets, including a regulated electric utility (Lockhart Power), an industrial utilities company (Bushy Park) and a substantial solar, landfill gas and waste-to-energy portfolio. Pacolet Real Estate Division has a national portfolio of industrial, multi-family, office, and retail properties, and currently focuses on multi-family and industrial warehouse development in the Southeast, the Southwest and Southern California. In both Divisions, Pacolet seeks to positively impact the communities in which it operates and to be a steward of the environment from a generational perspective.

