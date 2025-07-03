Fifth Third Becomes First Bank To Offer Free Wills To All Customers

MENAFN - 3BL) CINCINNATI, July 3, 2025 /3BL/ - Fifth Third (NASDAQ: FITB) announced a first-of-its-kind initiative to offer free wills to every customer, through an exclusive partnership with Trust & Will, the leading digital estate planning platform in the U.S.

Starting today, millions of Fifth Third customers can access a secure, guided online experience to create a state-specific, attorney approved will-at no cost and in less than one hour. This experience is designed to be simple and stress-free, ensuring peace of mind and a streamlined legal process for more American families during what can be a time of great emotional turmoil.

This pioneering offer from Fifth Third and Trust & Will seeks to addresses a significant gap in estate planning in the U.S. According to Trust & Will's 2025 Estate Planning Report , which surveyed 10,000 Americans aged 18 and over, 83% of Americans think a will is important, and yet only 31% have one in place. This lack of preparedness isn't evenly distributed. Older generations, wealthier households, and men tend to be more prepared, while younger adults, lower-income individuals, and women lag behind.

"At Fifth Third, we are leading the industry with digital solutions that solve everyday banking needs," said Ben Hoffman, chief strategy officer and head of consumer products at Fifth Third. "First, we focused on getting customers paid as early as possible, which then streamlined how they paid others. In response to evolving threats of scams and fraud, we reinforced security protections to better protect customers identity and money. Now, we're thrilled to address another gap in financial planning with this novel partnership, securing our customers' legacies for generations to come."

For many families, not having an estate plan can result in significant financial strain and stress. Without a will, families may struggle to access critical funds needed for funeral expenses, rent, or everyday bills. By offering free wills to all families, Fifth Third Bank and Trust & Will proactively address these concerns, ensuring families of all income levels have access to modern tools to secure their legacies and protect what matters most.

"We believe every family deserves peace of mind," said Cody Barbo, CEO of Trust & Will. "Our mission is to make estate planning accessible to all, and this partnership brings us one step closer to that goal."

Fifth Third customers can learn more about Trust & Will and get started at 53/TrustandWill.

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people and focused community impact. Fifth Third is one of the few U.S.-based banks to have been named among Ethisphere's World's Most Ethical Companies® for several years. With a commitment to taking care of our customers, employees, communities and shareholders, our goal is not only to be the nation's highest performing regional bank, but to be the bank people most value and trust.

Fifth Third Bank, National Association is a federally chartered institution. Fifth Third Bancorp is the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank and its common stock is traded on the NASDAQ® Global Select Market under the symbol "FITB." Investor information and press releases can be viewed at . Deposit and credit products provided by Fifth Third Bank, National Association. Member FDIC.

About Trust & Will

Founded in 2017, Trust & Will is the leading digital estate planning platform in the U.S., trusted by over one million individuals and families. Our simple, secure, and attorney-approved online solutions help Americans easily create wills, trusts, healthcare directives, and other essential estate planning documents tailored to state-specific laws. With a focus on easy access and a guided experience, we're transforming how families plan for the future and protect their legacies.

Our platform supports 17,000+ financial advisors, along with 150+ enterprise partners and financial institutions-including AARP, Fifth Third Bank, LPL Financial, UBS, and USAA. We empower professionals to integrate estate planning into their client services, enabling multi-generational wealth planning. With more than one million users and $100+ billion in self-reported estate assets, Trust & Will is redefining estate planning as a relationship-deepening driver of financial wellness.

Recognized for innovation and leadership, Trust & Will has earned spots on the CNBC Disruptor 50, Inc. 5000, and Deloitte Technology Fast 500TM lists.

Learn more at trustandwill .