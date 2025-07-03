Upcoming Tire Emissions Research Conference To Showcase Global Research, Supported By The Tire Industry Project In Collaboration With MIT
Bringing together leading international experts, researchers and industry professionals, the conference will showcase the latest tire emissions research and explore collaborative, actionable solutions.
Register now
Following last year's successful inaugural conference at the Technical University of Munich, the 2025 edition will convene renowned experts from all over the world to discuss subjects related to:
-
Tire and road emissions generation and characterization
Environmental distribution and fate of tire emissions
Behaviour and impact of tire emissions on the environment
Tire and vehicle design alternatives
Civil engineering and environmental mitigation measures
The conference agenda has been curated by a Scientific Committee of leading international scientists with an extensive track record in the field of tire emissions. Visit Tire Emissions Research Conference 2025 to learn more about the Committee and their work.
Why attend?
Participants will:
-
Gain insights from renowned experts on cutting-edge research and technological innovations
Engage in meaningful discussion on the challenges and opportunities shaping the tire industry
Network and connect with leaders from academia, research and industry fostering collaboration for impactful solutions
As a bonus, conference attendees can also take advantage of two exclusive, attendee-only events on Friday 5th September. First a masterclass,“Decoding Tire Construction & Chemistry: What Drives Performance and Emissions” led by renowned industry expert Bonnie Stuck and hosted by the Akron Rubber Development Laboratory and second, a private guided tour of the MIT campus.
Don't miss the chance to contribute and take part in what promises to be an intellectually stimulating event at MIT, one of the world's leading academic institutions.
Secure your place, explore the agenda and learn more about the speakers and sessions at Tire Emissions Research Conference 2025.
The Tire Emissions Research Conference is part of TIP's commitment to building a collaborative research ecosystem, that can advance data-driven research and promote sustainability across the tire industry.
About TIP
Formed in 2005, the Tire Industry Project (TIP) is a voluntary CEO-driven initiative with a mission to anticipate, understand, and address global environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues relevant to the tire industry and its value chain. TIP acts by commissioning independent research of the highest standards, collaborating on sectoral solutions, and engaging with external stakeholders. The organisation currently brings together 10 leading tire companies that represent more than 60% of the world's tire manufacturing capacity. For more information, visit The Tire Industry Project .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- SAP Fioneer Launches AI Agent To Transform Financial Services Operations
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Hyra Network Honored As Technology Startup Of The Year At The 2025 Globee® Awards
- Rank Platform Officially Announces TGE And $RAN Listing On MEXC
- Universal Digital Inc. Announces Bitcoin Treasury Strategy Across North America And Asia
CommentsNo comment