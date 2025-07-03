Upcoming Tire Emissions Research Conference To Showcase Global Research, Supported By The Tire Industry Project In Collaboration With MIT

MENAFN - 3BL) July 3, 2025 /3BL/ - Registration is now open for the Tire Emissions Research Conference 2025, a leading tire sector sustainability conference. Hosted by the Tire Industry Project (TIP) in collaboration with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), this year's conference will take place at MIT's Samberg Conference Centre in Boston from September 3 – 4, 2025.

Bringing together leading international experts, researchers and industry professionals, the conference will showcase the latest tire emissions research and explore collaborative, actionable solutions.

Register now

Following last year's successful inaugural conference at the Technical University of Munich, the 2025 edition will convene renowned experts from all over the world to discuss subjects related to:



Tire and road emissions generation and characterization

Environmental distribution and fate of tire emissions

Behaviour and impact of tire emissions on the environment

Tire and vehicle design alternatives Civil engineering and environmental mitigation measures

The conference agenda has been curated by a Scientific Committee of leading international scientists with an extensive track record in the field of tire emissions. Visit Tire Emissions Research Conference 2025 to learn more about the Committee and their work.

Why attend?

Participants will:



Gain insights from renowned experts on cutting-edge research and technological innovations

Engage in meaningful discussion on the challenges and opportunities shaping the tire industry Network and connect with leaders from academia, research and industry fostering collaboration for impactful solutions

As a bonus, conference attendees can also take advantage of two exclusive, attendee-only events on Friday 5th September. First a masterclass,“Decoding Tire Construction & Chemistry: What Drives Performance and Emissions” led by renowned industry expert Bonnie Stuck and hosted by the Akron Rubber Development Laboratory and second, a private guided tour of the MIT campus.

Don't miss the chance to contribute and take part in what promises to be an intellectually stimulating event at MIT, one of the world's leading academic institutions.

Secure your place, explore the agenda and learn more about the speakers and sessions at Tire Emissions Research Conference 2025.

The Tire Emissions Research Conference is part of TIP's commitment to building a collaborative research ecosystem, that can advance data-driven research and promote sustainability across the tire industry.

About TIP

Formed in 2005, the Tire Industry Project (TIP) is a voluntary CEO-driven initiative with a mission to anticipate, understand, and address global environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues relevant to the tire industry and its value chain. TIP acts by commissioning independent research of the highest standards, collaborating on sectoral solutions, and engaging with external stakeholders. The organisation currently brings together 10 leading tire companies that represent more than 60% of the world's tire manufacturing capacity. For more information, visit The Tire Industry Project .