Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Safety Kit For Ladders (TRO-1336)
PITTSBURGH, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a kit that could be employed with all types of ladders to provide users with enhanced safety, added confidence, and peace of mind," said an inventor, from Oshawa, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the FIRST STEP LAST STEP. My design would reduce the number of falls and the associated injuries."
The invention provides enhanced safety when using various types of ladders. In doing so, it can be used with step ladders, extension ladders, and single ladders. As a result, it could help reduce the risk of falls, and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for homeowners, trade workers, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.
The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TRO-1336, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
SOURCE InventHelpWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- SAP Fioneer Launches AI Agent To Transform Financial Services Operations
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Hyra Network Honored As Technology Startup Of The Year At The 2025 Globee® Awards
- Rank Platform Officially Announces TGE And $RAN Listing On MEXC
- Universal Digital Inc. Announces Bitcoin Treasury Strategy Across North America And Asia
CommentsNo comment