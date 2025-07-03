Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Safety Kit For Ladders (TRO-1336)

PITTSBURGH, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a kit that could be employed with all types of ladders to provide users with enhanced safety, added confidence, and peace of mind," said an inventor, from Oshawa, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the FIRST STEP LAST STEP. My design would reduce the number of falls and the associated injuries."

The invention provides enhanced safety when using various types of ladders. In doing so, it can be used with step ladders, extension ladders, and single ladders. As a result, it could help reduce the risk of falls, and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for homeowners, trade workers, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TRO-1336, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

