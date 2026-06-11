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Iran Voids April Ceasefire, Vows Self-Defense After U.S. Strikes
(MENAFN) Iran's Foreign Ministry declared Thursday that overnight U.S. military strikes had stripped the April 8 ceasefire of all validity, placing full responsibility for the consequences of the spiraling conflict squarely on Washington.
In a formal statement, the ministry condemned the attacks in the strongest possible terms, characterizing them as a sweeping violation of the United Nations Charter and core principles of international law governing state sovereignty.
"The illegal and criminal attacks carried out by the United States in recent hours have not only constituted a flagrant violation of the UN Charter and the fundamental rules of international law regarding respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states, but have also effectively rendered the April 8, 2026 ceasefire meaningless," the ministry said.
Tehran also turned its criticism toward regional governments whose territory and military infrastructure it said had been used to plan and execute the strikes against Iran, warning that such cooperation placed those nations "alongside the aggressors." The ministry reiterated that all states in the region carry both a legal and moral obligation to deny their soil and resources for use in attacks against Iran.
The statement made clear that Iran would not absorb the strikes passively, stressing the country's resolve to neutralize attack sources and asserting what it called its "inherent right to self-defense" against U.S. military aggression and allied forces.
On the diplomatic front, the ministry called on all UN member states to explicitly denounce what it described as ongoing violations of the UN Charter by Washington and Israel, cautioning that international silence would only embolden further breaches of international law. It urged the UN Security Council to act on its mandate to preserve global peace and security, and called on UN Secretary-General António Guterres to address the situation directly and without ambiguity.
The ministry warned that vague or noncommittal statements in the face of what it termed "clear acts of aggression" would serve as tacit encouragement for continued violations.
In a formal statement, the ministry condemned the attacks in the strongest possible terms, characterizing them as a sweeping violation of the United Nations Charter and core principles of international law governing state sovereignty.
"The illegal and criminal attacks carried out by the United States in recent hours have not only constituted a flagrant violation of the UN Charter and the fundamental rules of international law regarding respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states, but have also effectively rendered the April 8, 2026 ceasefire meaningless," the ministry said.
Tehran also turned its criticism toward regional governments whose territory and military infrastructure it said had been used to plan and execute the strikes against Iran, warning that such cooperation placed those nations "alongside the aggressors." The ministry reiterated that all states in the region carry both a legal and moral obligation to deny their soil and resources for use in attacks against Iran.
The statement made clear that Iran would not absorb the strikes passively, stressing the country's resolve to neutralize attack sources and asserting what it called its "inherent right to self-defense" against U.S. military aggression and allied forces.
On the diplomatic front, the ministry called on all UN member states to explicitly denounce what it described as ongoing violations of the UN Charter by Washington and Israel, cautioning that international silence would only embolden further breaches of international law. It urged the UN Security Council to act on its mandate to preserve global peace and security, and called on UN Secretary-General António Guterres to address the situation directly and without ambiguity.
The ministry warned that vague or noncommittal statements in the face of what it termed "clear acts of aggression" would serve as tacit encouragement for continued violations.
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