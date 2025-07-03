No Label Brewing, VFW Post 9182, And H-E-B Win Global Award For Veterans Support Campaign

Beer and America

Honored locally and globally, No Label Brewing, VFW Post 9182, and H-E-B are recognized for their impactful campaign supporting veterans in Katy, Texas.

KATY, TX, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- No Label Brewing Co., VFW Post 9182, and H-E-B were awarded a Global Crushie in the“Bigger Than Beverage” category at the Craft Beer Marketing Awards (CBMAs) for their collaborative campaign Honoring All Who Served. The international honor recognizes campaigns that transcend beverage marketing to deliver real community impact.Created in support of local veterans and their families, Honoring All Who Served featured two cornerstone events in November 2024:Veterans Day Celebration – Hosted at No Label Brewing and organized by H-E-B, this free event provided live music, food trucks, inflatables, and giveaways for veterans and their families.The Warrior Run 5K – Held on No Label's grounds, with 100% of proceeds benefitting Katy's VFW Post 9182, supporting emergency aid, health care advocacy, and veteran-focused programs in Greater Houston.“This campaign gave us a voice and a platform,” said Commander Ruben Arriaga of VFW Post 9182.“It brought our mission to life, and the results went far beyond fundraising - it built lasting trust and support.”Recognized at Home Before the World Took NoticeMonths before the global accolade, VFW Post 9182 honored No Label Brewing locally with a Commander's Award at the Annual Awards Night on April 11, 2025, held at Cinco Ranch Golf Club. The evening recognized individuals and organizations that went above and beyond in service to Katy's veterans, students, and families.Honorees included:Mayor Dusty ThieleMorgan Karsh of Katy BingoSheryl Cummings of the VFW AuxiliaryTom Paynter of No Label Brewing Co.The event also awarded $7,000+ in scholarships to Katy ISD students through the VFW's Voice of Democracy and Patriot's Pen essay programs.“Being recognized by the VFW here in Katy and then on the global stage within months - that's incredibly humbling,” said Tom Paynter, Co-Owner and Marketing Director at No Label Brewing.“This community made us who we are, and we'll never stop giving back.”Year-Round Impact for VeteransNo Label Brewing's support of veterans is more than seasonal - it's woven into its mission:- Second beer free for veterans every Wednesday- Monthly bingo nights benefiting VFW Post 9182- Fundraising, awareness, and hosting year-round veteran programming- Partnerships with H-E-B and local civic groups to create meaningful eventsAbout VFW Post 9182Katy VFW Post 9182, a 501(c)(19) nonprofit, is part of the Veterans of Foreign Wars national network and serves veterans and their families across the Katy region through emergency support, scholarships, advocacy, and civic outreach.About No Label Brewing Co.Established in 2010, No Label Brewing Co. is a family-owned craft brewery located in Katy, Texas. Known for its award-winning taproom and commitment to community, No Label was also named Platinum Winner – Best Taproom Experience at the 2025 Craft Beer Marketing Awards.

