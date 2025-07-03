Bitget Wallet Integrates Katana Mainnet, Tapping 1 Billion KAT Incentives Amid Defi Yield Revival









SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, July 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , the leading non-custodial crypto wallet, has integrated Katana mainnet, becoming one of the first wallets to support the newly launched DeFi-focused blockchain. The integration allows users to connect to the Katana chain directly within the wallet, enabling native token transfers, DApp interactions, and access to the $1 billion KAT liquidity incentive program.

With support for Katana now live, Bitget Wallet users can easily add the chain, manage assets, and connect to Katana-based applications to earn yield through liquidity provision and token staking. The update further expands Bitget Wallet's multi-chain capabilities and comes as the platform accelerates its strategy to offer curated access to high-potential DeFi ecosystems. Additional Katana-related features, including analytics tools and asset discovery functions, are set to launch in the coming weeks.

Katana is a DeFi-optimized Layer 2 network on Ethereum built using Polygon's Agglayer Chain Development Kit (CDK). Incubated by Polygon Labs and GSR, Katana is designed to address the inefficiencies of existing DeFi infrastructure, with a focus on enhancing real yield strategies and concentrating liquidity into a few core DeFi app primitives. The network aims to attract early users and liquidity through its KAT incentive program, which will distribute 1 billion KAT tokens to contributors across various ecosystem protocols.

For Bitget Wallet, the integration aligns with its broader effort to support onchain utility beyond asset storage, tapping into emerging chains that offer real-world financial applications. The wallet, which now serves over 80 million users and supports 130+ blockchains, has in recent months expanded its coverage of next‐generation Layer 2 networks as part of its "Crypto for Everyone" roadmap.

"Users are increasingly looking for new sources of real yield in a more modular and efficient DeFi landscape," said Jamie Elkaleh, CMO of Bitget Wallet . "By integrating Katana at launch, we're giving our users direct access to a purpose-built chain for high yield generation and deep liquidity without friction. This is part of our ongoing commitment to making the best of DeFi simple, secure, and accessible."

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is a non-custodial crypto wallet designed to make crypto simple and secure for everyone. With over 80 million users, it brings together a full suite of crypto services, including swaps, market insights, staking, rewards, DApp exploration, and payment solutions. Supporting 130+ blockchains and millions of tokens, Bitget Wallet enables seamless multi-chain trading across hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges. Backed by a $300+ million user protection fund, it ensures the highest level of security for users' assets. Its vision is Crypto for Everyone - to make crypto simpler, safer, and part of everyday life for a billion people.



