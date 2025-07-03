Heading Into The Holiday Weekend, Mortgage Rates Decrease
“The average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage decreased for the fifth consecutive week. This is the largest weekly decline since early March. Declining mortgage rates are encouraging and, while overall affordability challenges remain, we are seeing more sellers enter the market giving prospective buyers an advantage,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist.
- The FRM averaged 6.67% as of July 3, 2025, down from last week when it averaged 6.77%. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 6.95%. The FRM averaged 5.80%, down from last week when it averaged 5.89%. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 6.25%.
The PMMS® is focused on conventional, conforming, fully amortizing home purchase loans for borrowers who put 20% down and have excellent credit. For more information, view our Frequently Asked Questions .
Freddie Mac's mission is to make home possible for families across the nation. We promote liquidity, stability and affordability in the housing market throughout all economic cycles. Since 1970, we have helped tens of millions of families buy, rent or keep their home. Learn More: Website | Consumers | X | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube
