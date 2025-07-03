Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Flood Barrier System (TLS-833)
PITTSBURGH, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an effective flood barrier system that would be installed by a certified construction contractor and could be deployed with a push of a button," said an inventor, from Dunedin, Fla., "so I invented the REVERSE MOTE. My design helps protect a home or other structure against flooding."
The patent-pending invention provides an improved flood barrier for residential and light commercial building structures. In doing so, it helps prevent damage caused by flood water through panels that raise with motorized pistons, keeping them hidden until deployed. As a result, it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a durable and high-strength design that is easy to install for permanent placement to ensure security, so it is ideal for households and businesses in areas prone to flooding. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.
The original design was submitted to the Tallahassee sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TLS-833, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
SOURCE InventHelpWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- SAP Fioneer Launches AI Agent To Transform Financial Services Operations
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Hyra Network Honored As Technology Startup Of The Year At The 2025 Globee® Awards
- Rank Platform Officially Announces TGE And $RAN Listing On MEXC
- Universal Digital Inc. Announces Bitcoin Treasury Strategy Across North America And Asia
CommentsNo comment