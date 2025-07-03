Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Flood Barrier System (TLS-833)

PITTSBURGH, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an effective flood barrier system that would be installed by a certified construction contractor and could be deployed with a push of a button," said an inventor, from Dunedin, Fla., "so I invented the REVERSE MOTE. My design helps protect a home or other structure against flooding."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved flood barrier for residential and light commercial building structures. In doing so, it helps prevent damage caused by flood water through panels that raise with motorized pistons, keeping them hidden until deployed. As a result, it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a durable and high-strength design that is easy to install for permanent placement to ensure security, so it is ideal for households and businesses in areas prone to flooding. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Tallahassee sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TLS-833, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

