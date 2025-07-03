Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Sanitizing Product For Barbershops (TLS-826)

PITTSBURGH, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "Having worked as a barber for 25 years, I recognize the importance of convenient and reliable hygiene practices," said an inventor from Seffner, FL, "so I invented the MSDA. My device provides an easy way to clean and sanitize surfaces, especially in a salon-type setting."

This invention provides a viable and convenient alternative to the current method of sanitizing barbershop / cosmetology surfaces and implements. In doing so, its' distribution would improve sanitary conditions and save time and money by reducing the amount of downtime between clients. Additionally, it features a refillable and reusable, environmentally-friendly design and is available in different design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Clearwater sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TLS-826, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

