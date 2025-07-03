Inventhelp Inventor Develops Healthy Alternative To Traditional Nut Butters (TLS-829)
PITTSBURGH, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "Sesame butter has inspired new ideas and creations in the food industry. I wanted to create a sesame butter product with a unique flavor and nutritional profile for all to enjoy in a variety of meals, snacks and recipes ranging from hummus, smoothies, cookies, sauces, and culinary staples," said an inventor, from Bend, Ore., "so I invented the Nixon Peanut Butter. My formula aims to make a positive impact on the food industry, consumer health and the environment."
The invention offers a creamy and smooth texture, appealing to consumers seeking a premium spread experience. It also caters to the growing demand for plant based, vegan and gluten-free products, and it encourages innovation in the food industry, inspiring new recipes and applications for sesame butter. The product provides a high quality, nutrient-dense ingredient for use in various culinary applications. It is rich in nutrients, it offers a good source of protein, fiber, vitamins, and minerals, and it supports heart health and bone health. Additionally, it may aid in digestion, reduce inflammation, and improve skin health.
The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TLS-829, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
