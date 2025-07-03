MP Govt To Prepare Plan To Control Slum Expansion In Urban Areas

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, July 3 (IANS) In a bid to control the expansion of slums in cities, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday directed that an action plan be prepared to develop affordable and convenient housing in urban areas.

Chairing a meeting of the Urban Development and Housing Department, Yadav instructed that a comprehensive survey be conducted of illegal constructions around Bhopal's Upper Lake, and a campaign be launched for action against them.

The Chief Minister suggested that reputed national-level builders and colonisers should be involved in urban colony development.

He also stressed the immediate modernisation of fire services to manage emergencies in both urban and industrial areas.

Emphasising environmental improvement in urban regions, he said that parks must be developed, and tree plantations should be promoted in all housing projects, including those undertaken by development authorities and the Housing Board.

After the meeting, Chief Minister Yadav informed that he would soon hold discussions with Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to seek support for the use of the 'Namo Train' service to expand intra-city rail connectivity in Madhya Pradesh.

He directed that the houses constructed under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) and other schemes should be allotted as soon as ownership formalities are completed.

Highlighting the importance of a clean urban environment, he said reserved land in cities should be identified and developed into city forests (Nagar Vans), with proper maintenance responsibilities clearly defined.

The Chief Minister also stressed expanding the Deendayal Rasoi Yojana in religious areas with support not only from the government but also from voluntary organisations and private donors.

He also proposed forming self-help groups in urban areas to set up modern laundry services, for which financial support and proper space would be arranged.