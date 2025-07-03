Airmatrix Deploys Libra AI Platform To Canadian Government Through ISC, Establishing Sovereignty As A Service For National Airspace Defense
TORONTO, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AirMatrix has officially deployed its AI, Libra , to support the Government of Canada in securing national airspace. Enabled through the Innovative Solutions Canada (ISC), Libra represents a pivotal leap in delivering Sovereignty as a Service -an evolved operational paradigm where command over critical domains is automated, intelligent, and sovereign-by-design.
Rising Threats Demand Sovereign Response
With over 1,100 drone-related incidents reported by Transport Canada in 2023, including intrusions near military bases and critical infrastructure, Canada faces a rapidly intensifying threat environment. These incursions endanger civil aviation, infrastructure integrity, and national sovereignty itself.
Libra meets this challenge by fusing multi-source data (radar, RF, EO/IR, ADS-B, Remote ID) into a single real-time command layer. It uses AI to autonomously classify aerial objects, predict flight paths, and reduce response times by over 70% , giving operators immediate clarity and control in dynamic environments.
"Libra lets commanders track and neutralize drone threats in seconds, not minutes," said Bashir Khan , Co-Founder and CEO of AirMatrix. "But more than just software, it's a sovereign system-a new standard in how nations protect their skies."
Sovereignty as a Service (SaaS): A New National Mandate
Unlike traditional SaaS platforms, Libra does not merely serve data, it architects dominion . By automating decision loops and enhancing real-time situational awareness, it empowers governments to act with precision, foresight, and strategic control-hallmarks of modern sovereignty.
Libra's modular, scalable design ensures seamless integration into federal operations and enables strategic adaptability across both military and civil applications . This deployment not only strengthens Canada's defense posture but positions Canadian-built technology as a global standard for integrated airspace command .
"Sovereignty today is digital, dynamic, and decentralized. Libra is Canada's answer to that evolution," Khan added.
This milestone partnership with Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED) showcases how Canadian innovation can lead in securing modern skies and redefines how national defense can be delivered as a service, at scale, and with sovereignty.
For media inquiries:
Bashir Khan
Co-Founder & CEO, AirMatrix
[email protected]
