Gujarat Govt Amends Factory Work Laws, Allows 12-Hour Shift And Night Duties For Women
The move is part of the Factories (Gujarat Amendment) Ordinance, 2025, which was issued on July 1 by the Labour, Skill Development and Employment Department, in the absence of a state assembly session.
The ordinance is aimed at improving industrial flexibility to boost investments, productivity, and job creation in Gujarat's manufacturing sector. Under the revised Section 54 of the Factories Act, daily work shifts can now officially stretch to 12 hours, subject to written consent from workers and adherence to weekly hour limits.
In addition, the uninterrupted work period can be extended from five to six hours, pending formal notification. Increased provisions for overtime compensation have also been included: workers will now be paid double wages for extra hours, and the quarterly overtime ceiling has been lifted from 75 to 125 hours, again requiring voluntary worker participation.
A key highlight of the amendment is the provision allowing women to work night shifts (between 7 pm and 6 am), a step seen as a push for gender inclusivity in industrial workplaces.
However, this will be subject to 16 stringent safeguards, including round-the-clock CCTV surveillance, female security staff, a minimum of 10 women per shift, and secure transportation. Crucially, no woman can be assigned night duties without written consent, and protection from harassment is mandatory.
The Factories (Gujarat Amendment) Ordinance, 2025, introduces significant changes to labour regulations in the state, primarily aimed at enhancing industrial efficiency and employment flexibility.
Key provisions include increasing the permissible daily working hours from 9 to 12, with a continued weekly cap of 48 hours, subject to the worker's written consent.
It also extends the maximum uninterrupted work period from five to six hours, and raises the quarterly overtime limit from 75 to 125 hours, with mandatory double-wage compensation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- SAP Fioneer Launches AI Agent To Transform Financial Services Operations
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Hyra Network Honored As Technology Startup Of The Year At The 2025 Globee® Awards
- Rank Platform Officially Announces TGE And $RAN Listing On MEXC
- Universal Digital Inc. Announces Bitcoin Treasury Strategy Across North America And Asia
CommentsNo comment