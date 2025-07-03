403
LEGOLAND Malaysia Resort Picks New PR Agency For SG And MY
(MENAFN- PRovoke) KUALA LUMPUR -LEGOLAND Malaysia Resort has appointed Mutant as its public relations agency for Malaysia and Singapore, following a pitch process involving over 30 agencies, that concluded in May 2025.
The year-long retainer, with the option to extend, will see Mutant leading media and influencer engagement for LEGOLAND's 2025 campaigns – from new attraction launches to creative storytelling and seasonal moments that bring larger-than-life LEGO worlds to life.
Mutant will support campaign ideation, media relations, and regional publicity across both markets, tapping into its strong media and influencer networks to drive awareness and brand love through a cohesive cross-market communications strategy.
“At LEGOLAND Malaysia Resort, we believe in the power of storytelling to spark imagination and bring people together,” said Thila Munusamy, director of sales and marketing at LEGOLAND Malaysia Resort.“As we continue building awesome experiences for guests of all ages, we're thrilled to partner with Mutant, an agency that truly understands how to craft meaningful narratives and create buzz across borders. Together, we're set to make 2025 our most exciting year yet, full of cherished memories for families, fans, and future builders.”
“Mutant was built on the belief that bold, imaginative storytelling has the power to move people, and no brand embodies that spirit more than LEGOLAND,” said Archana Menon, country manager at Mutant.“We're honoured to partner with LEGOLAND Malaysia Resort to drive creative campaigns that spark joy, curiosity, and connection. From immersive media experiences to regionally resonant narratives, we're excited to help bring their brick-built magic to life across Malaysia and Singapore.”
The agency is kicking off the partnership with the launch of LEGOLAND's third annual Splash Carnival, a water-themed celebration running from 3 July to 3 August 2025.
The appointment comes as LEGOLAND Malaysia continues to position itself as a must-visit destination for immersive, play-fuelled experiences that spark curiosity, foster creativity, and bring families together.
LEGOLAND joins Mutant's growing regional client list, which includes SEEK, PepsiCo, 100PLUS and F&N Magnolia – further cementing the agency's reputation as a trusted partner for bold, experience-led brands across Southeast Asia. The win also marks another milestone in Mutant's regional growth, following the launch of its Philippines office earlier this year.
