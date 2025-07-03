NJ Wholesale Flowers And Fresh Plants: Metropolitan Wholesale Extends Reach To Retail Market With Affordable, Fresh Blooms

MENAFN - GetNews)



With its newly rebranded website, Metropolitan Wholesale reaffirms its reputation as NJ's premier flower wholesaler, bringing wholesale flower pricing to the general public.

For floral enthusiasts, event planners, and everyday shoppers seeking top-quality blooms at unbeatable prices, Metropolitan Wholesale stands as a premier destination for NJ wholesale flowers . A leading supplier of fresh flowers and plants, it recently announced its relocation to a new, upgraded facility, accompanied by a rebranding of its identity featuring a redesigned logo and a revamped website.

Catering to wholesale buyers and the general public, the redesigned website () showcases high-quality product images and detailed descriptions. Easy to navigate, the user-friendly platform offers a streamlined purchase process for browsing inventory, checking availability, and placing orders.

“This new look better aligns with the premium experience we provide. While freshness, affordability, and expert service remain our brand values, this rebrand represents our evolution as a business, expanding our reach and ensuring more people have access to fresh, high-quality flowers and indoor plants. As we deal in bulk, the prices we're able to offer simply cannot be matched,” said Nick Valenti, owner and president of Metropolitan Wholesale.

A quick online search for“wholesale flower market near me” brings floral enthusiasts to one of the largest floral facilities in the region, spanning over 12,000 square feet. The new facility features a 6,000 sq. ft indoor plant showroom with over 3,000 sq. ft. of climate-controlled flower coolers, ensuring optimal freshness.

With deliveries arriving two to three times every week, Metropolitan Wholesale ensures peak freshness for all purchases. This also means the company can source nearly any special request. Whether for weddings, corporate events, or everyday décor, the team's extensive network of growers allows them to fulfill unique floral needs with precision and care.

Beyond flowers, the expansive indoor plant showroom in River Edge is home to a wide selection of exotic indoor plants, from low-maintenance succulents to air-purifying snake plants and orchids. With climate-controlled storage and fresh shipments arriving weekly, every plant is delivered healthy and vibrant. Open to trade professionals and the public, the staff at Metropolitan Wholesale is on hand to help customers find the perfect plants for homes or businesses.







For more information, visit

With its upgraded location, modern branding, and enhanced digital presence, Metropolitan Wholesale is poised to serve the floral needs of New Jersey and beyond better than ever. Whether for weddings, events, or everyday occasions, customers can expect the same exceptional quality, now in a larger, improved space.

Unlike traditional wholesalers, Metropolitan Wholesale extends its NJ wholesale flower pricing to the general public. This approach makes high-end floral arrangements accessible to everyone, from professional florists to DIY brides and home decorators.

“While we are committed to affordability, we don't compromise quality. Each stem is hand-selected, ensuring only the best products reach customers. We have over 200 indoor plant and indoor flowering plant varieties at any given time. We source healthy, vibrant plants at the best prices around,” said Valenti.

For those searching for fresh NJ wholesale flowers, Metropolitan Wholesale continues to be the preferred choice for quality and convenience, with multiple weekly deliveries ensuring a consistently fresh and diverse inventory. Beyond its impressive inventory, Metropolitan Wholesale is known for its knowledgeable and friendly staff. Whether customers need bulk flowers or specialty stems, Metropolitan Wholesale is the top destination for quality fresh-cut flowers in NJ.

About the Company:

Metropolitan Wholesale is a leading floral supplier in River Edge, NJ, offering wholesale-priced fresh flowers, plants, and event arrangements to the public. Recently relocated to a newly expanded 12,000 sq. ft. facility, including an expansive showroom and climate-controlled coolers, premium-quality blooms are delivered 2-3 times weekly to ensure consistent peak freshness. Known for its vast selection, expert staff, and ability to fulfill custom requests, the company serves florists, event planners, and retail customers.