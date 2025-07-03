United Roofing California SB Launches Innovative Solar Shingle Solutions For Energy-Efficient Roofing

MENAFN - GetNews)



United Roofing California SB now offers solar shingle installation in San Bernardino, delivering energy-efficient, modern roofing solutions for homes and businesses.

San Bernardino, CA - July 3, 2025 - United Roofing California SB, a leading roofing contractor in Southern California, is proud to announce the expansion of its energy-smart offerings with the launch of solar shingle installation services . These cutting-edge roofing solutions combine the protective strength of traditional shingles with the energy-generating benefits of solar panels-creating a seamless and sustainable alternative for modern property owners.

As energy costs rise and environmental awareness grows, homeowners and businesses in San Bernardino are increasingly looking for smarter ways to reduce their utility bills and carbon footprint. United Roofing California SB's solar shingles are designed to meet these demands, offering sleek aesthetics, long-term savings, and efficient energy performance-all while serving as a durable roofing solution.

"Solar shingles are the future of roofing," said a company representative. "They offer an elegant and functional way to harness solar power without compromising on the look or integrity of your roof."

With a reputation for top-tier service and dependable results, United Roofing California SB ensures every solar roofing system is expertly installed by licensed professionals trained in both advanced solar technology and roofing best practices. Customers benefit from personalized consultations, tailored system designs, and high-quality materials backed by industry-leading warranties.

United Roofing California SB invites Southern California residents and commercial property owners to explore the benefits of upgrading to solar shingles and take advantage of a greener, more cost-effective roofing solution.

For more information, call (909) 473-5221 or visit .

About United Roofing California SB

United Roofing California SB is a full-service roofing contractor based in San Bernardino, CA, specializing in residential and commercial roofing solutions. The company is known for combining expert craftsmanship with innovative materials to deliver lasting protection and exceptional value. With a growing focus on sustainability, United Roofing California SB now offers solar shingles as part of its mission to provide environmentally friendly roofing options for today's homes and businesses.

Learn more at or by calling (909) 473-5221.