Thickeners Market Navigating Dynamics Comprehensive Analysis And Forecasts 2025-2031

Thickeners Market

Asia-Pacific is experiencing rapid growth in the thickeners industry driven by increase in demand for cosmetics and processed food owing to surge in population

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report on the thickeners industry , which offers a comprehensive study of industry dynamics, including opportunities, challenges, and growth drivers. In addition, the report gives a regional analysis and competitive landscape about the thickeners industry. The global thickeners market accounted for $3.8 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach $5.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2024 to 2031.Download Sample Pages of Research Overview:Key industry players- The Lubrizol Corporation- CP Kelco U.S., Inc.- Akzo Nobel N.V- Ashland Inc- PPG Industries, Inc.- Henkel Corporation- DuPont- Elementis plc- Dow Inc.- BASF SEImportant questions answered in the report:- What is the current estimated size of the global thickeners industry?- Which companies hold the largest market share?- What are the emerging trends in the sector?- Which region accounts for the largest share of this segment?- What are the leading applications of this field?Regional Analysis:Asia-Pacific is experiencing rapid growth in the thickeners industry driven by increase in demand for cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and processed food owing to surge in population, urbanization, and rise in disposable incomes. There is an increase in the demand for low-fat products among the consumers. Manufacturers need to use thickeners in their products to cater to this shift in consumer requirement. Furthermore, the cosmetics and personal care sector and the pharmaceutical sector also use thickeners to enhance their products for the consumers. There is also a rise in the demand for ready-to-eat food, frozen meals and others, in China and India, which require thickeners, which help extend the shelf life of such products. These countries are also experiencing a shift in preference for vegan and gluten-free food options. To cater to this shift in preference, in February 2022, VegaBytz launched plant-based, 100% vegan meat products in India, which includes ready-to-eat meals with meat, chicken, or tuna as well as curries that are vegan and made completely from plants. Thickeners are used in this sector to enhance the shelf life of these vegan products.Thickeners are also used in the paints and coating sector. Rise in construction activity and associated investment increases the demand for thickeners during the forecast period. China is the major contributor and is among the top infrastructure investors in the world, in the recent years. The construction industry in China is reported to have generated an output value of $ 475.84 billion (CNY 31.2 trillion) in 2022, indicating a 6.5% rise from 2021, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) of China.Growth drivers in the industry:Increase in demand for natural and sustainable thickeners is projected to be opportunistic for the growth of the thickeners industry during the forecast period. Natural thickeners are derived from agar-agar, pectin, tapioca starch, and other such plant-based sources. These are gaining popularity owing to their eco-friendly and renewable attributes as consumers seek clean label products. Natural thickeners are majorly being adopted in the food and beverage sector.Emerging trends in the thickeners sector:A lot of players operating in the thickeners industry are focusing on thickeners that offer functional health benefits. This is projected to be a major trend in the thickeners sector in the food and beverage industry, as the operators will be introducing products with more health benefits. In addition, consumers are also seeking products that offer nutritional value, in line with being free from synthetic additives. This is a major trend in the thickeners industry.Furthermore, usage of digital tools for tracking supply chain, product ingredients and more is another factor projected to foster the growth of the thickeners industry. Many manufacturers are also focusing on R&D to use customized and multifunctional thickeners for specific applications. This is projected to foster the growth of the thickeners market during the forecast period.In summary, the AMR report provides an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape and regional analysis. Moreover, it offers a thorough view of industry dynamics, including growth drivers, opportunities, and challenges. Also, gives detailed information about emerging trends and developments in the sector, which support the stakeholders in making strategic decisions and staying ahead in the competitive market.Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies:About UsAllied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." 