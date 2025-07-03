Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Widespread technical failure faces X platform

2025-07-03 09:26:17
(MENAFN) A significant disruption affected the functionality of the social media platform X on Wednesday, as stated by reports analyzing real-time user feedback.

A large number of users began encountering difficulties with the platform at approximately 1400 GMT, with around 14,000 people submitting complaints at that time. The majority of these users, about 52%, reported trouble accessing the app itself. Another 42% faced problems when using the website, while the remaining 6% experienced failures related to server connectivity.

Reports confirmed that this was a global issue, ruling out the possibility of localized internet restrictions or country-specific blocks being the cause.

As of now, the company has not released any official explanation addressing the technical failure.

The figures reported are sourced from user-submitted data and might not fully capture the total scope of those affected.

