Centurion Real Estate Partners Returns The Harland West Hollywood To Market As For-Sale Residences

Sales Launch Set for This September Led by Compass Development Marketing Group

LOS ANGELES, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Centurion Real Estate Partners today announced the reintroduction of The Harland West Hollywood as a for-sale condominium community. Prominently located at 702 N. Doheny Drive on the border of West Hollywood and Beverly Hills, The Harland features 37 design-forward condominium residences, including one-, two-, and three-bedroom flats, penthouses, and townhomes by OFFICEUNTITLED (formerly R&A Architecture + Design) and interiors by Marmol Radziner.

Initially conceived as a for-sale development and widely recognized for its architectural pedigree, The Harland briefly operated as a luxury rental. Centurion, a leader in luxury residential real estate development, plans to make additional capital investments and design enhancements to The Harland's residential units and common areas prior to returning the project to the market. Compass Development Marketing Group has been appointed as the exclusive sales and marketing agent, with sales set to launch in September 2025.

"The Harland is a masterwork of California modernism-rich in architectural detail and thoughtfully scaled for today's luxury buyer," said John Tashjian, Managing Principal of Centurion. "We are proud to return The Harland to the market as one of the pre-eminent condominium lifestyle buildings in Los Angeles."

This September's sales launch will spotlight The Harland's Townhomes, a limited collection of ten two-story, three-bedroom residences with private pedestrian entrances along West Hollywood's tree-lined streets of Harland and Keith Avenues. These homes feature double-height great rooms, floor-to-ceiling glass walls, and expansive private roof terraces-designed to maximize natural light and blur the boundaries between residence interiors and outdoors. Inspired by the Case Study House movement, the townhomes recall the spatial drama of Frank House (Case Study House #25), with thoughtful proportions and enduring materiality.

"With The Harland, we blended the intimacy of hillside homes with the character of walk-up townhomes and the ease of high-rise living," said Christian Robert, Co-Founder and Principal of OFFICEUNTITLED. "Inspired by the Case Study tradition, the sculptural design emphasizes openness, light, and access to the outdoors, while offering privacy within the dense fabric of West Hollywood. It's a rare combination of luxury and functionality that reflects the unique character of the neighborhood, and we're gratified to see the residences now realized as private homes."

Beyond the Townhomes, each residence at The Harland reflects the same architectural precision and reverence for light and space. Flats and Penthouses are carefully oriented to enhance natural illumination, featuring floor-to-ceiling glass and layered privacy elements that frame views and create a seamless connection between indoors and out.

Inside, Marmol Radziner brings its signature balance of warmth and restraint to every residence. The one-, two-, and three-bedroom Flats, Townhomes, and Penthouses range from 1,500 to over 3,100 square feet, and feature wide-plank European white oak flooring, custom walnut cabinetry, and Poliform kitchens handmade in Italy, finished with Calacatta marble slab countertops and Miele appliances. Select Penthouses and Townhomes feature expansive rooftop terraces appointed with shaded pergolas, wood decking, integrated planters, and outdoor kitchens with built-in gas grills-ideal for entertaining-and are framed by panoramic views of the Hollywood Hills, Downtown LA, and Century City.

"The interiors were designed to evoke quiet confidence-natural, understated, and seamlessly connected to the outdoors," said Ron Radziner, FAIA, Design Partner at Marmol Radziner. "We're thrilled to see The Harland return to the market as a private residential offering, where its thoughtful design and material richness can truly be appreciated."

Complementing the residential experience is a curated amenity collection anchored by a sunken, landscaped courtyard, creating a tranquil core to the building. Residents enjoy access to a screening room, double-height entertainment lounge with a Carrara marble bar and pool table, private dining room with exhibition kitchen, two-lane Brunswick-designed bowling alley, fitness center, and yoga studio. Arrival is discreet and refined, with attended parking, a gated porte-cochère, and private elevator access to select homes.

Located just blocks from the Sunset Strip and the Golden Triangle of Beverly Hills, The Harland offers the walkability of West Hollywood paired with the privacy and scale of a bespoke boutique residential building.

"We are honored to represent The Harland West Hollywood," said Morgan Ball, Managing Director of Compass Development Marketing Group. "Its architectural pedigree, spacious townhomes, and highly walkable location make it one of the most exciting residential offerings to launch in Los Angeles in recent memory."

Priority lists are now forming for The Harland's limited collection of residences, including the iconic two-story Townhomes. Prospective buyers may register their interest ahead of the official September 2025 sales launch at TheHarlandWestHollywood .

Pricing for one- and two-bedroom residences starts at $1,675,000, and three-bedroom townhomes start at $2,900,000. Penthouse pricing will be announced in September.

About Centurion Real Estate Partners

Established in 2003, Centurion Real Estate Partners is a vertically integrated platform that specializes in strategic, opportunistic residential investing. With a 22-year track record of delivering superior risk-adjusted returns across $3 billion of real estate investments, Centurion is a trusted development partner and project turnaround advisor to leading institutional investors and lenders. As an established operating partner with institutional DNA, Centurion employs a tactical approach with an entrepreneurial mindset to identify opportunities, target complexity, and create value for its investors and partners. Centurion has spearheaded the development and repositioning of several prestigious luxury residential condominium projects, including The Mandarin Oriental Residences Beverly Hills in Los Angeles, The Beacon in San Francisco, 212 West 72nd Street, 200 East 59th Street, 33 Park Row, Riverhouse One Rockefeller Park, and River & Warren in New York City.

About Compass Development Marketing Group

Compass Development Marketing Group is the dedicated new development arm of Compass, the leading technology-enabled real estate platform in the United States. With a national presence and a reputation for innovative, data-driven sales strategies, the group partners with developers to bring the country's most exciting residential projects to market, from boutique buildings to large-scale mixed-use communities.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Brian Cooley,

Wicked+

[email protected]

SOURCE Centurion Real Estate Partners

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED