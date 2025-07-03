403
Egyptian President, Zelensky discuss regional issues on phone
(MENAFN) Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held a phone call on Wednesday to discuss ongoing global tensions, particularly the Russia-Ukraine conflict, along with developments in the Middle East.
According to an official statement, President Sisi underscored the significance of finding diplomatic and political pathways to resolve conflicts. He emphasized "the need to prioritize dialogue as a means of resolving the current crisis," in reference to the war between Russia and Ukraine.
Sisi reiterated Egypt’s position, expressing "full support for all efforts aimed at reaching a peaceful settlement at the earliest time possible."
The two leaders also addressed broader regional dynamics, with particular attention to the recent ceasefire agreement involving Israel and Iran. Both presidents stressed "the necessity of upholding the ceasefire" and the importance of returning to negotiations to pursue a peaceful outcome.
In addition to geopolitical discussions, the call included dialogue on strengthening bilateral relations. The leaders explored new opportunities for cooperation in economic development, trade, and investment.
The conversation took place as international pressure continues to mount for a resolution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which began in February 2022.
