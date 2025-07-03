Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Egyptian President, Zelensky discuss regional issues on phone

Egyptian President, Zelensky discuss regional issues on phone


2025-07-03 09:08:38
(MENAFN) Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held a phone call on Wednesday to discuss ongoing global tensions, particularly the Russia-Ukraine conflict, along with developments in the Middle East.

According to an official statement, President Sisi underscored the significance of finding diplomatic and political pathways to resolve conflicts. He emphasized "the need to prioritize dialogue as a means of resolving the current crisis," in reference to the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Sisi reiterated Egypt’s position, expressing "full support for all efforts aimed at reaching a peaceful settlement at the earliest time possible."

The two leaders also addressed broader regional dynamics, with particular attention to the recent ceasefire agreement involving Israel and Iran. Both presidents stressed "the necessity of upholding the ceasefire" and the importance of returning to negotiations to pursue a peaceful outcome.

In addition to geopolitical discussions, the call included dialogue on strengthening bilateral relations. The leaders explored new opportunities for cooperation in economic development, trade, and investment.

The conversation took place as international pressure continues to mount for a resolution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which began in February 2022.

MENAFN03072025000045017281ID1109756977

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search