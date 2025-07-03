403
King Sends Cable To Algeria President On Independence Day
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, July 3 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II has sent a cable to Algeria President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on the occasion of his country's independence day, expressing best wishes to him, and wishing the people of Algeria further progress and prosperity.
