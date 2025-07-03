King Sends Cable To Algeria President On Independence Day

Amman, July 3 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II has sent a cable to Algeria President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on the occasion of his country's independence day, expressing best wishes to him, and wishing the people of Algeria further progress and prosperity.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.