King Sends Cable To Algeria President On Independence Day


2025-07-03 09:05:40
Amman, July 3 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II has sent a cable to Algeria President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on the occasion of his country's independence day, expressing best wishes to him, and wishing the people of Algeria further progress and prosperity.

