Sharplink Gaming To Ring Nasdaq Closing Bell On July 7, 2025 Celebrating Ethereum Treasury Milestone

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBET) (“SharpLink” or the“Company”), the world's largest publicly traded company to adopt Ethereum (ETH) as its primary treasury reserve asset, today announced that it will ring the Nasdaq Stock Market closing bell on Monday, July 7, 2025, in celebration of a groundbreaking milestone in its corporate evolution.

This special event marks SharpLink's emergence as one of the first Nasdaq-listed companies to strategically adopt ETH as a core treasury reserve asset. In doing so, the Company has aligned itself with the emerging future of decentralized finance (“DeFi”), redefining traditional treasury management with a bold and forward-thinking digital capital strategy.

“We believe Ethereum is integral to the next wave of financial innovation,” stated Joseph Lubin, Chairman of SharpLink and Co-Founder of Ethereum.“By integrating ETH into our treasury operations, we are embracing a resilient and transparent store of value that embodies technological progress and promotes institutional trust. This move represents a natural extension of SharpLink's innovative DNA and our commitment to staying at the forefront of industry transformation.”

SharpLink's decision to incorporate Ethereum into its treasury signals a broader institutional acknowledgment of digital assets' growing legitimacy and utility. It also highlights the Company's commitment to not only leveraging blockchain technology in its product ecosystem but also in its financial strategy.

“Ringing the Nasdaq closing bell is more than symbolic for SharpLink. It marks a bold new chapter,” added SharpLink CEO Rob Phythian.“We're proud to be among the trailblazers demonstrating how digital assets can coexist with public market discipline and corporate governance. This is just the beginning of our journey toward embedding decentralized trust into everything we do.”

The closing bell ceremony will be broadcast live from the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City and can be viewed at: .

About SharpLink Gaming, Inc.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBET) is the world's largest publicly traded company to adopt Ethereum (ETH) as its primary treasury reserve asset – a move that aligns the Company with the future of digital capital and gives investors direct exposure to the world's leading smart-contract platform and second largest digital asset.

SharpLink is also reimagining the future of online gaming and sports betting. Backed by a veteran team with deep roots in sports media, gaming and technology, SharpLink is charting a new course – building scalable, secure and transparent solutions that challenge outdated models and bring real innovation to the betting experience. By leveraging smart contracts, DeFi protocols and Web3 infrastructure, SharpLink intends to assume the lead in transforming the multi-billion-dollar iGaming industry into a more dynamic, efficient and equitable ecosystem. Learn more at .

