Hiroshima’s mayor states Trump doesn’t know nuclear power impact
(MENAFN) Hiroshima’s mayor, Kazumi Matsui, has criticized U.S. President Donald Trump for drawing a parallel between American strikes on Iranian nuclear sites and the atomic bombings of Japan during World War II.
In remarks made on Wednesday, Matsui stated that Trump “does not fully understand the reality of the atomic bombings, which, if used, take the lives of many innocent citizens, regardless of whether they were friend or foe, and threaten the survival of the human race.” He also extended an invitation to the U.S. president to visit Hiroshima and learn about the devastating impact of nuclear weapons.
Trump recently defended U.S. airstrikes targeting Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, presenting them as a powerful show of force meant to bring about a quick end to a 12-day conflict between Israel and Iran. That conflict began after an Israeli assault on Iran’s nuclear program.
While Israel reportedly lacks the military capacity to destroy Iran’s heavily fortified Fordow enrichment facility, the U.S. stepped in by deploying bunker-buster bombs from strategic bombers to strike the site. Trump later claimed that the operation “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear capabilities and subsequently urged Israel to halt its military campaign.
Speaking at a NATO summit in the Netherlands, Trump commented, “I don’t want to use an example of Hiroshima. I don’t want to use an example of Nagasaki. But that was essentially the same thing. That ended that war.”
The prevailing Western view holds that the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, which caused an estimated 210,000 deaths, forced Japan to surrender and helped avoid a prolonged invasion that could have cost even more American lives.
However, that interpretation has been contested. A 1946 U.S. Strategic Bombing Survey concluded that “Japan would have surrendered even if the atomic bombs had not been dropped, even if Russia had not entered the war, and even if no invasion had been planned or contemplated.”
