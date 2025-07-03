Kerala HC Reserves Verdict In ED Official's Anticipatory Bail Plea

MENAFN - IANS) Kochi, July 3 (IANS) The Kerala High Court on Thursday reserved its verdict in the anticipatory bail plea of Sekhar Kumar, a senior official of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), who was arrayed as an accused in a bribery case registered by the state Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB).

As the court heard the case, the counsel for the ED official pointed out that he has been transferred to Shillong, but he is ready to cooperate with the investigation.

Following this, the court announced that the interim protection that he has got will continue till the final orders are out.

Sekhar Kumar is the first accused in a high-profile corruption case registered by VACB in May.

The case has already seen the arrest of three individuals -- chartered accountant Ranjith Warrier, alleged middleman Wilson, and Mukesh Jain, who hails from Rajasthan but is long settled in Kochi.

The case originated from a complaint by a Kollam-based businessman engaged in cashew exports to Africa but reportedly having suffered heavy losses during the Covid-19 pandemic after being defrauded by a foreign client.

During an ED investigation into the matter, the businessman was issued a summons.

Around this time, Wilson allegedly approached the businessman, claiming he had influential contacts in the ED and could help "settle" the case.

He demanded Rs 2 crore to be paid in four instalments, in return for halting the ED inquiry.

When the businessman received a second ED summons shortly thereafter, as Wilson had predicted, he grew suspicious and alerted the VACB.

Following a plan to establish evidence, the businessman handed over Rs 2 lakh in cash and made a bank transfer, allowing the VACB to trace the money.

Wilson was caught red-handed while accepting the cash.

His arrest led to the subsequent detention of Jain and Warrier.

All three are now out on bail. Sekhar Kumar, who then moved the High Court for anticipatory bail, has claimed he has no connection to the alleged corruption or the arrested individuals and pointed out that he has done no wrong, fears arrest, and is willing to abide by any conditions the court may impose.