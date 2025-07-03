Blue Owl Capital Inc. To Announce Second Quarter 2025 Results
NEW YORK, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL ) ("Blue Owl") today announced it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 on Thursday, July 31, 2025 before market open. Blue Owl invites all interested persons to its webcast / conference call at 10 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results.
Conference Call Information:
The conference call will be broadcast live on the Shareholders section of Blue Owl's website at .
Participants are also invited to access the conference call by dialing one of the following numbers:
Domestic (Toll Free): +1 (888) 330-2454
International: +1 (240) 789-2714
Conference ID: 4153114
All callers will need to enter the Conference ID followed by the # sign and reference "Blue Owl Capital" once connected with the operator. All callers are asked to dial in 10-15 minutes prior to the call so that name and company information can be collected.
Replay Information :
An archived replay will be available via a webcast link located on the Shareholders section of Blue Owl's website.
About Blue Owl Capital Inc.
Blue Owl (NYSE: OWL ) is a leading asset manager that is redefining alternatives®.
With over $273 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2025, we invest across three multi-strategy platforms: Credit, GP Strategic Capital, and Real Assets. Anchored by a strong permanent capital base, we provide businesses with private capital solutions to drive long-term growth and offer institutional investors, individual investors, and insurance companies differentiated alternative investment opportunities that aim to deliver strong performance, risk-adjusted returns, and capital preservation.
Together with over 1,200 experienced professionals globally, Blue Owl brings the vision and discipline to create the exceptional. To learn more, visit .
Investor Contact
Ann Dai
Head of Investor Relations
[email protected]
Media Contact
Nick Theccanat
Principal, Corporate Communications & Government Affairs
[email protected]
