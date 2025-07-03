403
Transport Minister, South African Ambassador Discuss Cooperation
Amman, July 3 (Petra) -- Minister of Transport Wissam Tahtamouni met on Thursday with South African Ambassador Tselane Mokuena to explore ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in various transport sectors to serve mutual interests and enhance economic and logistical ties.
The meeting discussed exchanging technical expertise and expanding cooperation in different transport fields, along with opportunities to benefit from Jordan's position as a regional hub for transport and logistics services.
Tahtamouni highlighted the importance of developing cooperation in the transport sector between the two countries, given Jordan's strategic location and advanced expertise in land, maritime, and logistics transport.
She stressed that Jordan is ready to open new avenues of collaboration with South Africa and share expertise.
For her part, Mokuena praised the deep ties between the two countries and affirmed South Africa's keenness to develop relations with Jordan, particularly in the transport sector, which is a key pillar for strengthening economic and investment ties.
She noted the promising potential for greater cooperation between South Africa and Jordan and reaffirmed her country's commitment to exchanging expertise in transport and logistics in ways that serve mutual benefit and enhance connectivity between the two nations.
