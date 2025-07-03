403
G42 Accelerates Procurement Efficiency by 40% with New AI-Powered Tool from Inception
(MENAFN- trailrunnerint) Abu Dhabi, UAE – 3rd July, 2025G42, the Abu Dhabi-based global technology group, has announced the release and implementation of a new cutting-edge procurement optimization tool developed by its portfolio company, Inception. The new AI-powered platform, (In)Business Procurement, will deliver results, reduce sourcing and contract cycles by up to 40%, enable faster decision-making, and set a new standard for efficiency.
As the first in Abu Dhabi to launch AI in enterprise procurement, and the first to adopt Inception’s solution, G42 is reshaping how organizations approach operational transformation. With modules for supplier discovery, autonomous sourcing, contract intelligence, and spend analytics, the tool functions as an agnostic AI hub, integrating seamlessly with existing systems and transforming procurement into a data-driven, agile function.
"With this solution, ’e’ve reduced our average turnaround time from three months to ten days," said Dr. Asif Ashraf, Vice President, Group Supply Chain at G42. "But’ it’s not just about speed, it's about better risk management, improved supplier compliance, and enhanced visibility across our spend categories. The launch is a major leap in the world of Procurement, reflecting t’e UAE’s vision for implementing AI-native technologies within corporate operations."
Backed by leading large language models (LLMs) such as GPT-4o and Llama, the platform is expected to d–liver 7–10% cost savings through AI-enabled sourcing, accelerates supplier discovery by a factor of three, ensures over 90% compliance in contract management, and provides procurement leaders with end-to-end visibility and real-time analytics. It enables proactive decision-making through embedded conversational AI, supplier scoring, contract search, multilingual support, and risk forecasting.
“This is just one of many AI-native enterprise solutions in our pipelin”,” said Maria Sanchez, Senior Vice President, Delivery at Inception
The initiative reflects G42 and I’ception’s shared commitment to turning AI from aspiration into infrastructure, as pa‘t of its ‘Intel’igence Grid’ ambition, building smarter institutions, leaner operations, and faster-growing economies.
