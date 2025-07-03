403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Fireworks Facility Explodes in California
(MENAFN) At least seven individuals were reported missing following a massive explosion at a fireworks storage facility in Northern California, according to a news agency, which cited official sources.
The incident created a large fireball and ignited widespread concern among local emergency services.
Fire crews responded to the emergency around 5:50 p.m. on Tuesday in the small town of Esparto, situated northwest of Sacramento.
Upon arrival, they encountered multiple structures ablaze and a series of ongoing detonations in the vicinity, stated Esparto Fire Chief Curtis Lawrence.
“Seven individuals remain unaccounted for. First responders and investigators are working diligently with the property owner to determine the whereabouts of those individuals,” said the Esparto Fire Protection District in collaboration with the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
Officials suspect the warehouse owner possessed a valid license for handling pyrotechnics, as shared by the local fire agency and state authorities.
“As part of our investigation, we will be working to determine that everything happening at the facility was within our license requirements,” they further explained.
Authorities have not yet confirmed what triggered the blast, as the investigation remains ongoing.
Chief Lawrence noted that the fire also sparked several smaller blazes, which together scorched approximately 80 acres of land.
The incident created a large fireball and ignited widespread concern among local emergency services.
Fire crews responded to the emergency around 5:50 p.m. on Tuesday in the small town of Esparto, situated northwest of Sacramento.
Upon arrival, they encountered multiple structures ablaze and a series of ongoing detonations in the vicinity, stated Esparto Fire Chief Curtis Lawrence.
“Seven individuals remain unaccounted for. First responders and investigators are working diligently with the property owner to determine the whereabouts of those individuals,” said the Esparto Fire Protection District in collaboration with the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
Officials suspect the warehouse owner possessed a valid license for handling pyrotechnics, as shared by the local fire agency and state authorities.
“As part of our investigation, we will be working to determine that everything happening at the facility was within our license requirements,” they further explained.
Authorities have not yet confirmed what triggered the blast, as the investigation remains ongoing.
Chief Lawrence noted that the fire also sparked several smaller blazes, which together scorched approximately 80 acres of land.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Alpari Report Gold Above $3K: The Appeal Of Safe Haven Assets In Volatile Times After 'Liberation Day'
- B2PRIME Announces B2MEET - Private Forums For Top-Tier Market Insights
- French“Spiderman” Scales Skyscraper To Launch World's First Action Token
- All In Traders Expands Its Trading Ecosystem With“Netflix For Traders,” AI Tools, And Global Live Event
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
CommentsNo comment