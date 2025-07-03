Regenx Tech Corp Provides Operations Update

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EDMONTON, Alberta, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --., (the "" or "") (CSE: RGX) (OTCQB: RGXTF) is providing an update on the status of the restart of operations at its new facility in Newport, Tennessee as well as the application for funding from the US Department of Energy.

Permit Application

Regenx is pleased to announce that all the necessary permits were granted on July 2, 2025. These permits authorize the Company to complete the construction of operations at the new facility and allows the processing of material to commence. This marks an important milestone in the restart of operations in Newport, Tennessee. The permit application, submitted on December 18, 2024, involved close collaboration with regulatory agencies and local authorities.

Rick Purdy, President of Regenx USA, commented: "Securing the permits is a crucial step forward for Regenx. With the necessary approvals in place, our team is set to complete the plant construction and begin processing material by the end of July. While full-scale production will be achieved over time, these critical steps position us well to accelerate our progress and work toward our operational milestones. The Company extends its gratitude to all stakeholders for their ongoing support throughout this process."

The recent upgrades and efficiencies in Regenx's processes are expected to improve overall site performance. The Company is focused on gradually increasing production capacity, aiming to reach a processing rate of 4,000 pounds of milled feedstock per day as it moves toward full capacity.

Department of Energy Proposal

Regenx is pleased to announce that it has received a favorable response from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) concerning its proposal titled“Domestic Recovery of Critical Minerals from End-of-Life Catalytic Converters,” submitted on April 24, 2025. Following an initial review, the DOE determined that the proposal aligns with its mission and adheres to Federal Acquisition Regulation 15.603(c).

The Department of Energy has requested additional details to further assess Regenx's eligibility for the requested government funding. Regenx looks forward to providing the necessary information to support the evaluation process.

"We are excited by the DOE's interest in our proposal," said Don Weatherbee, Chief Executive Officer of Regenx.“This initiative presents a valuable opportunity for Regenx to contribute to securing critical mineral supply chains vital to national interests. We are eager to expand upon our initial submission and demonstrate how our innovative technology can advance sustainable recovery of these essential resources.”

About Regenx

Regenx Tech is a cleantech, urban mining company that recycles end-of-life diesel catalytic converters using its innovative and environmentally friendly proprietary technology for the recovery of precious metals, such as platinum and palladium. Learn more at



