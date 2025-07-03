Nutritional Food And Drink Market Revenue To Boost Cross $320.7 Billion, At A Booming 12.1% Growth Rate By 2032

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide & rising health consciousness among people are projected to drive the nutritional food and drink market's growth

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Nutritional food and drink market size generated $105.3 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $320.7 billion by 2032, rising at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2023 to 2032.Rising health awareness, the increasing global incidence of chronic diseases, and growing demand for dietary supplements are key factors expected to drive the growth of the global nutritional food and beverage market from 2023 to 2032. However, the widespread use of artificial flavors and preservatives may pose challenges to market expansion in the near future. On the other hand, growing investments in research and development, along with the continuous expansion of the fitness and wellness industry, are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.Download PDF Brochure:The nutritional food and beverage market is witnessing significant growth due to increasing demand for health supplements. Nutritional drinks are specially formulated drinks that contain vitamins, minerals and other essential nutrients that are beneficial to the human body. In addition, increased emphasis on product promotion by sports nutrition providers is expected to boost market growth. In the upcoming years, the key industry participants are projected to focus on emerging markets to enhance their visibility and attract clients. Furthermore, due to the increased emphasis on marketing activities and advertising efforts, the industry is anticipated to expand.Nutritional foods are high in nutrients and low in salt, sugar, carbohydrates, and others. They are low in calories and high in minerals and vitamins. Micronutrients, such as minerals and vitamins, are necessary for human health. They can also lower the risk of developing chronic illnesses. The body can absorb them adequately if the consumer gets them through meals. Nutrient-dense foods are natural and unprocessed instead of synthetic, artificial, or chemically processed foods. In addition, nutrition drinks and shakes are specially formulated beverages that provide vitamins, minerals, fatty acids, and other vital nutrients.Buy This Research Report: /purchase-optionsThe nutritional food and drink market share is segmented on the basis of type and application, and region. By type, the market is divided into food (sugar & fat replacers, fiber-enriched products, nutritional supplements, and others) and drink (energy drinks, flavored & enhanced waters, juices, and others). By application, the market classified into healthcare, sports & fitness, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.The North America nutritional food and drink market accounted for the largest share of 34.2% in 2022 and is predicted to continue to dominate in terms of market share by 2032. This growth is mainly owing to the increasing health and fitness awareness among people in the region. Besides, the frequent introduction of new sports supplements in the region suggests sustained high demand in the future. Moreover, governmental support for sports-related initiatives and the aging population's interest in products promoting healthy aging contribute significantly to market growth.For Purchase Inquiry:Leading Players in the Market:AbbottDUPONTBionovaNestleHealth Food Manufacturers' AssociationGlanbia PlcAmwayHerbalife International of America, Inc.GSK plcBayer AGKey players in the market are adopting various strategies, such as product launches, mergers & acquisitions, and technological advancements to stay competitive in the market. In November 2023, Nestlé, the world's largest food and beverage company, introduced N3 milk in China, which is made from cow's milk and enriched with essential nutrients. This innovative product features prebiotic fibers, low lactose content, and over 15% fewer calories. Utilizing proprietary technology, Nestlé reduced lactose using specialized enzymes, yielding beneficial prebiotic fibers.The report provides a detailed analysis of the key players of the global nutritional food and drink industry . These players are employing various strategies including launching new products, entering collaborations, expanding operations, forming joint ventures, and signing agreements, all aimed at boosting their market share and securing their competitive position across different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.Trending Reports in Food & Beverages Industry:Alcoholic Energy Drinks Market:Sugar Free Carbonated Drinks Market :Energy Drinks Market :Energy Supplement Market:

