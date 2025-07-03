LOGEX Launches LOGEX Income: New Platform To Simplify NHS Trusts' Income Management.

BIRMINGHAM - HFMA LEADERSHIP SUMMIT - July 3, 2025 – LOGEX, European leader in healthcare analytics, today announces the launch of LOGEX Income . This new solution is designed to help NHS Trusts automate and simplify their income management process on a single platform.

Currently, most NHS Trusts struggle with the income monitoring process, due to the lack of system integration, Grouper technology challenges, and overall process complexity.

LOGEX Income is a cloud-based, end-to-end platform that empowers income teams to take control of their processes - from data collection and validation to income calculation and commissioner reporting. By automating workflows and embedding the latest NHS processes and payment rules, LOGEX Income helps healthcare providers safeguard revenue, reduce manual effort, and focus on delivering meaningful insights.

“LOGEX Income provides game-changing strategic support for Trusts,” said Philipp-Jan Flach, CEO of LOGEX.“It gives healthcare organisations the clarity and control they need to navigate a complex and evolving system, while freeing up time to focus on what truly matters: improving outcomes and financial sustainability.”

Key benefits of LOGEX Income include:

One platform, one process: Integrates data collection, NHS groupers, income calculation, and commissioner reporting for one unified, streamlined workflow.

Higher accuracy: Early detection of mismatches between activity and income reduces commissioner challenges and supports contract management.

Saving valuable time: Extensive automation minimizes time spent on basic tasks, enabling teams to focus on data quality, analysis, and reporting.

Always up to date: Our cloud-based platform stays aligned with the latest NHS tools and payment rules, ensuring continuous compliance without burdening your team.

Read more on how LOGEX Income is transforming the process into performance here .

About LOGEX

LOGEX is leading the way in healthcare analytics in Europe. By turning data into actionable insights, LOGEX helps solve the complex healthcare challenge of managing costs whilst improving clinical outcomes. Headquartered in Amsterdam and with an international team of over 400 members, LOGEX helps over 1000 of public and private healthcare providers make data-driven decisions that level up patient outcomes everywhere and make the best possible care more affordable for everyone. For more information about LOGEX, its solutions and its partnerships, visit .