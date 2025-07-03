Turknet Backbone Network Set To Integrate SOCAR Fiber Express Route Along TANAP
Within this framework, the 1,850 km long SOCAR Fiber Express route, which runs along the TANAP natural gas pipeline, will be integrated into TurkNet's backbone network.
"This line, running from Georgia to Greece, will pass near the cities of Bursa, Eskisehir, Ankara, Sivas, Erzurum, and Kars, providing high speed, low latency, and uninterrupted connectivity," the publication explained.
To note, SOCAR Fiber, established in 2013, is located next to the TANAP gas pipeline and extends from the Georgian border to the Greek border, providing services to 20 cities and 67 districts.
