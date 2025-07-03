Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turknet Backbone Network Set To Integrate SOCAR Fiber Express Route Along TANAP

2025-07-03 06:06:20
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. SOCAR Fiber and TurkNet, subsidiaries of SOCAR Türkiye, have signed a strategic cooperation agreement to strengthen the country's internet infrastructure, SOCAR Türkiye's social media account publication said, Trend reports.

Within this framework, the 1,850 km long SOCAR Fiber Express route, which runs along the TANAP natural gas pipeline, will be integrated into TurkNet's backbone network.

"This line, running from Georgia to Greece, will pass near the cities of Bursa, Eskisehir, Ankara, Sivas, Erzurum, and Kars, providing high speed, low latency, and uninterrupted connectivity," the publication explained.

To note, SOCAR Fiber, established in 2013, is located next to the TANAP gas pipeline and extends from the Georgian border to the Greek border, providing services to 20 cities and 67 districts.

