Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
U.S., Mexico Forge Security Collaboration in Key Call

2025-07-03 05:28:02
(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio engaged in a pivotal phone conversation with Mexican Foreign Secretary Juan Ramon de la Fuente to emphasize the vital importance of bilateral security collaboration in maintaining regional stability, the US State Department reported on Wednesday.

The discussion centered around reinforcing efforts to combat transnational criminal and terrorist groups that pose a grave threat to public safety, compromise Mexico’s sovereignty, and endanger citizens in both nations. According to the statement from the department, both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening joint strategies aimed at tackling these threats.

In addition to security concerns, Rubio and de la Fuente underscored the need to advance economic security and prosperity across North America. They acknowledged the interconnected nature of the two countries’ economies and the imperative to further enhance collaboration in this area.

The two leaders also agreed to continue their close cooperation, with a shared goal of ensuring that the US-Mexico partnership delivers concrete, meaningful benefits for the citizens of both countries, the State Department added.

