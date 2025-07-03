403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
U.S. Eases Restrictions on Chip-Design Software Exports to China
(MENAFN) The United States has begun to ease restrictions on chip-design software exports to China, as confirmed by Synopsys, a leading US-based electronic design automation (EDA) company, in a statement released late Wednesday.
"On July 2, Synopsys received a letter from the Bureau of Industry and Security of the US Department of Commerce informing Synopsys that the export restrictions related to China, pursuant to a letter received on May 29, 2025, have now been rescinded, effective immediately," the statement read.
Synopsys added that it is now working to reinstate access to products that were previously restricted in China.
"Synopsys is continuing to assess the impact of export restrictions related to China on its business, operating results, and financials," the company noted.
Cadence, another US-based chip software company, also confirmed the removal of these curbs, with media reporting that the US Bureau of Industry and Security (a division of the Department of Commerce) has lifted the restrictions against China.
Earlier in May, the US government informed several chip design software firms that they would need licenses to export products, including semiconductor chemicals and software, to China, as reported by media.
Siemens EDA, the American arm of the German software giant Siemens, was also affected by the export ban. However, reports suggest that Siemens has now received the necessary approvals to continue its operations in China.
This move comes on the heels of China signaling last week that it is edging closer to a trade truce with the US. The two countries have also indicated conditional agreements to resume certain exchanges of rare earth materials and advanced technology.
In early June, US and Chinese officials held talks in London to address pressing issues such as tariffs, trade relations, and export restrictions.
While the US began imposing hefty tariffs on Chinese imports in April, a broad rollback of punitive tariffs was agreed upon in May, with the arrangement set to last for an initial 90-day period.
"On July 2, Synopsys received a letter from the Bureau of Industry and Security of the US Department of Commerce informing Synopsys that the export restrictions related to China, pursuant to a letter received on May 29, 2025, have now been rescinded, effective immediately," the statement read.
Synopsys added that it is now working to reinstate access to products that were previously restricted in China.
"Synopsys is continuing to assess the impact of export restrictions related to China on its business, operating results, and financials," the company noted.
Cadence, another US-based chip software company, also confirmed the removal of these curbs, with media reporting that the US Bureau of Industry and Security (a division of the Department of Commerce) has lifted the restrictions against China.
Earlier in May, the US government informed several chip design software firms that they would need licenses to export products, including semiconductor chemicals and software, to China, as reported by media.
Siemens EDA, the American arm of the German software giant Siemens, was also affected by the export ban. However, reports suggest that Siemens has now received the necessary approvals to continue its operations in China.
This move comes on the heels of China signaling last week that it is edging closer to a trade truce with the US. The two countries have also indicated conditional agreements to resume certain exchanges of rare earth materials and advanced technology.
In early June, US and Chinese officials held talks in London to address pressing issues such as tariffs, trade relations, and export restrictions.
While the US began imposing hefty tariffs on Chinese imports in April, a broad rollback of punitive tariffs was agreed upon in May, with the arrangement set to last for an initial 90-day period.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- B2PRIME Announces B2MEET - Private Forums For Top-Tier Market Insights
- WEMADE & Redlab Unleash Web3 MMORPG Global Pre-Registration Open For Aug 2025
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
CommentsNo comment