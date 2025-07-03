Big Win For Trump! Republican Holdouts Back Big Beautiful Bill After Days Of Resistance

MENAFN - Live Mint) A group of House Republican holdouts has shifted their stance and decided to support bringing US President Donald Trump 's legislative package to the floor, backing down after days of resistance that threatened to derail the final vote, CNN reported.

The group includes both hardline conservatives, who had criticised the bill for adding $3.3 trillion to the deficit over the next ten years, and moderate Republicans, who voiced concerns over proposed Medicaid cuts, according to the report.

After a nearly six-hour delay in a roll call that began late Wednesday-a rare stall on a procedural vote-President Trump, who had hosted lawmakers at the White House earlier, expressed frustration over the hold-up, AP reported.

When the vote finally concluded at 219-213, the bill moved forward to the final round of debates ahead of a final vote expected Thursday morning.

“Our way is to plow through and get it done,” House Speaker Mike Johnson said, emerging in the middle of the night from a series of closed-door meetings.“We will meet our July 4th deadline.”

The plan to quickly convene for a vote on the over 800-page bill, just a day after its Senate approval, was a bold move aimed at meeting President Trump's push for a holiday deadline. Throughout the process, Republicans have faced intense challenges, often winning by the narrowest margin-sometimes just a single vote-reflecting their slim 220-212 majority that leaves little room for dissent.

Several Republicans have expressed reluctance to simply endorse the Senate version so soon after its passage. Moderates from competitive districts have raised concerns over the Senate bill's Medicaid cuts, while conservatives criticise the legislation for deviating from their fiscal priorities.

The bill would extend and make permanent various individual and business tax breaks from Trump's first term, plus temporarily add new ones he promised during the 2024 campaign. This includes allowing workers to deduct tips and overtime pay, and a $6,000 deduction for most older adults earning less than $75,000 a year. In all, the legislation contains about $4.5 trillion in tax cuts over 10 years.

The bill also provides about $350 billion for defence and Trump's immigration crackdown. Republicans partially pay for it all through less spending on Medicaid and food assistance. The Congressional Budget Office projects the bill will add about $3.3 trillion to the federal debt over the coming decade.

(With inputs from CNN and AP)