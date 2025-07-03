403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Eurozone Unemployment Rises in May
(MENAFN) In May 2025, unemployment in the eurozone reached 6.3 percent, a slight increase from 6.2 percent in April, according to an announcement by Eurostat on Wednesday.
This small rise marks a modest shift in the employment landscape within the area that uses the euro as its currency.
Across the broader European Union, the unemployment rate held steady at 5.9 percent in May 2025, unchanged from the rate recorded in April 2025.
Despite stability in the overall EU figures, Eurostat reports that approximately 13 million people were unemployed within the EU during this period, with 10.8 million of them residing in the eurozone.
When compared to the previous month, the number of unemployed individuals increased by 48,000 across the EU and by 54,000 within the eurozone specifically.
This uptick reflects ongoing challenges in the labor markets of these regions.
Among younger individuals aged 25 and under, the situation was more concerning. In May 2025, about 2.8 million young people were unemployed across the EU, with 2.3 million of them in the eurozone.
The youth unemployment rate climbed slightly to 14.8 percent in the EU from 14.7 percent in April, while in the eurozone it edged up from 14.3 percent to 14.4 percent.
Regarding individual countries, Spain recorded the highest unemployment rate in May at 10.8 percent, whereas Malta had the lowest, with a rate of just 2.7 percent.
These figures highlight the ongoing disparity in employment conditions among EU member states.
For context, the eurozone, also known as EA20, consists of EU countries that have adopted the euro as their official currency.
This small rise marks a modest shift in the employment landscape within the area that uses the euro as its currency.
Across the broader European Union, the unemployment rate held steady at 5.9 percent in May 2025, unchanged from the rate recorded in April 2025.
Despite stability in the overall EU figures, Eurostat reports that approximately 13 million people were unemployed within the EU during this period, with 10.8 million of them residing in the eurozone.
When compared to the previous month, the number of unemployed individuals increased by 48,000 across the EU and by 54,000 within the eurozone specifically.
This uptick reflects ongoing challenges in the labor markets of these regions.
Among younger individuals aged 25 and under, the situation was more concerning. In May 2025, about 2.8 million young people were unemployed across the EU, with 2.3 million of them in the eurozone.
The youth unemployment rate climbed slightly to 14.8 percent in the EU from 14.7 percent in April, while in the eurozone it edged up from 14.3 percent to 14.4 percent.
Regarding individual countries, Spain recorded the highest unemployment rate in May at 10.8 percent, whereas Malta had the lowest, with a rate of just 2.7 percent.
These figures highlight the ongoing disparity in employment conditions among EU member states.
For context, the eurozone, also known as EA20, consists of EU countries that have adopted the euro as their official currency.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- B2PRIME Announces B2MEET - Private Forums For Top-Tier Market Insights
- WEMADE & Redlab Unleash Web3 MMORPG Global Pre-Registration Open For Aug 2025
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
CommentsNo comment