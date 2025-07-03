Specialized Warehousing And Storage Market Outlook 2025-2034 E-Commerce Boom Fuels Demand, Automation And Robotics Transform Specialized Warehousing Amid Labor Shortages
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|150
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$105.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$222.3 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Featured
- Nippon Express Co. Ltd. Glencore plc Financiere de l'Odet SA ONEOK Inc. Husky Energy Inc. Anadarko Petroleum Corp. Dominion Energy Inc. Marubeni Corporation Batu Kawan Bhd Transneft' PAO Beltmann Integrated Logistics DHL Supply Chain XPO Logistics Ryder Supply Chain Solutions Geodis Schneider National Inc. Hub Group Kenco Logistics services LLC. NFI Industries Inc. ODW Logistics Inc. Penske Logistics inc. Port Jersey Logistics SEKO Logistics St. George Logistics Total Quality Logistics Superfrio Logistica Frigorificada Trinity Logistics Unyson Logistics Werner Enterprises Inc. Yusen Logistic Inc. Zipline Logistics LLC Barrett Distribution Centers Inc. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. Echo Global Logistics Inc. Saddle Creek Logistics Services
Specialized Warehousing And Storage Market Segmentation
By Type
- Bulk Petroleum And Chemical Storage Document Storage And Warehousing Whiskey Warehousing Other Specialized Warehousing And Storage
By Ownership
- Public Warehouses Bonded Warehouses
By End-Use
- Manufacturing Industry Consumer Goods Industry Food & Beverage Industry Healthcare Industry Other End Users
By Geography
- North America (USA, Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Vietnam, Rest of APAC) The Middle East and Africa (Middle East, Africa) South and Central America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SCA)
